Request for Proposals – Advancing transfer of development rights (TDR) and conservation and local infrastructure programs (LCLIP) in Puget Sound

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from qualified consultants to provide feasibility assistance and policy guidance for local governments to successfully promote and implement Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and Land Conservation and Local Infrastructure Programs (LCLIP) in the Puget Sound Region.

Pre-proposal conference

A pre-proposal conference will be held on March 18th, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Questions about this RFP?

Please contact Deborah Jacobs at Deborah.Jacobs@Commerce.wa.gov.

