Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Fondomonte Officially No Longer Pumping Arizona Groundwater in Butler Valley

Follow Up Inspection Confirms Fondomonte No Longer Irrigating in Butler Valley Basin

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs joined the Arizona State Land Department to announce that because of the decisive action she took in terminating and declining to renew their leases, Fondomonte is officially no longer pumping Arizona water in the Butler Valley groundwater basin. After a recent inspection, the State Land Department has confirmed that as of February 15, 2024, Fondomonte is no longer irrigating on any of its Butler Valley leases. Visual inspections also confirmed Fondomonte has begun taking steps to vacate the property.

“Today is the start of a new chapter for Arizona’s water future,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m not afraid to hold people accountable, maximize value for the state land trust, and protect Arizona’s water security. I am proud to deliver this not just for the La Paz County community, but for the entire state of Arizona, and will continue taking decisive action to protect Arizona’s water so we can thrive for generations to come.”

Fondomonte held four separate lease agreements in the Butler Valley Basin. On October 2, 2023, the State Land Department notified Fondomonte that three of its four leases in the Butler Valley Basin would not be renewed. Fondomonte was simultaneously notified that one of its leases had been canceled due to an uncured default.

Fondomonte appealed the cancellation, and the appeal is currently pending. Regardless of the appeal decision, Fondomonte was notified that the lease will not be renewed, meaning it also terminated on February 14, 2024.

###