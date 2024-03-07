Pairwise Named one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2024

Pairwise’s leadership in applying CRISPR technology to develop climate-resilient crops and produce innovation garners recognition from TIME magazine

Durham, N.C., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pairwise, a technology company pioneering the application of CRISPR in food and agriculture, has earned acknowledged from TIME magazine as one of America’s Top Greentech Companies. This list, developed by TIME in partnership with Statista, recognizes 250 of the top sustainability-focused companies that are driving positive impact within the GreenTech industry.

Companies were evaluated based on their impact, financial strength, and innovation; the 250 companies with highest scores were named to the list. Pairwise was ranked 56th overall and 8th among AgTech companies.

“We’re honored to be recognized by TIME with this award, as it’s an acknowledgement of the immense promise of our technology,” said Tom Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Pairwise. “Pairwise is not only developing agricultural crops that are more resilient to the changing climate, but also nutrient-dense produce that delivers improved convenience to consumers and has recently demonstrated seedless, thornless, and higher-yielding traits in berries without commensurate increases in land, labor, or water use.”

Last year, Pairwise launched the first CRISPR food to the North American marketplace in foodservice and a retail test market, advancing consumer and chef acceptance of tech-enabled food. This launch was shortly followed by the second phase of Pairwise’s new five-year, multi-million-dollar agreement with Bayer focused on innovations in short-stature corn. The crop – with a targeted height of 30 to 40 percent less than traditional corn – is an innovative new approach to growing corn that offers several sustainability benefits, including protections from crop loss due to increasingly severe weather events brought about by climate change.

“By using CRISPR and other gene editing technologies, we are making progress toward traits like seedless blackberries, and snackable, bite size, pitless stone fruit such as cherries. This is adjacent to the progress we’re making in short-stature, climate-friendly corn. With a full R&D pipeline anchored by our FulcrumTM platform, we’ve really only scratched the surface in terms of what’s possible in creating healthier foods and a healthier planet.”

About Pairwise:

Pairwise is pioneering the application of CRISPR technology in food and agriculture. The company brings together leaders in agriculture, technology, and consumer foods to harness the transformative potential of new genomics technologies to create innovative new products. Pairwise is working to develop new varieties of crops, and to partner with organizations that seek to deliver innovation across the plant-based economy. Backed by industry leading investors Deerfield, Aliment Capital, Leaps by Bayer, and Temasek, Pairwise raised $90 million in a successful series B funding round in February 2021, bringing total fundraising to $115 million. The company was founded by Chief Executive Officer Tom Adams and Chief Business Officer Haven Baker, with scientific co-founders J. Keith Joung, Lead Translator at Arena BioWorks; David Liu, Director of the Merkin Institute of Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, and Vice-Chair of the Faculty at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT; and Feng Zhang, McGovern Investigator and a professor at MIT. For more information, visit Pairwise.com, and learn more about the differentiating Pairwise FulcrumTM platform here.



