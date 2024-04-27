Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Talis, TaskUs, and RTR on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors Talis Biomedical Corporation Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS), TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK), and Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Talis Biomedical Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Talis on March 8, 2022.

The complaint filed alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis’s EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of TaskUs, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against TaskUs on February 23, 2022.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants claimed that TaskUs had “industry-leading growth and profitability” and a “simply massive” market opportunity. The complaint further alleges that Defendants touted the size of the Company's workforce and “low employee attrition levels” which “leads to lower hiring and training costs.”



On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC (“Spruce Point”) issued a report titled “Moderating the Bull Case Content” based on its “forensic financial and accounting review” of TaskUs. Spruce Point found that TaskUs, “has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics.” Additionally, Spruce Point stated, “we find evidence of increasing strain in the relationship" between TaskUs and its largest customer Facebook “and believe margins and cash flow are set to contract more than expected.” Spruce Point also stated, “we find a pattern of [TaskUs] embellishing the size of its workforce and making overly optimistic revenue growth claims.”



This disclosure caused the value of TaskUs stock to decline dramatically, resulting in significant harm to investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Rent the Runway, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against RTR on November 14, 2022.

RTR is an e-commerce platform that allows users to rent, subscribe, or buy designer apparel and accessories. RTR offers high-end apparel such as evening wear and accessories, as well as more causal and mixed-use items such as ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, and kidswear. RTR sources its products from over 750 luxury brand partners.

Customers can access RTR’s designer inventory in several ways. RTR gives customers ongoing access to its “unlimited closet” through its subscription offerings or the ability to rent a-la-carte through its “reserve offerings.” Subscribers and customers also have the ability to buy RTR products through its “resale offering.” In the first six months of 2021, subscription revenue represented 83% of RTR’s total revenue, reserve rental revenue represented 7.6% of RTR’s total revenue, and resale revenue represented 9.4% of RTR’s total revenue.

RTR’s business was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020. As a luxury clothing provider, RTR’s sales and services suffered from stay-athome orders and the decline in opportunities for social gatherings among its customer base. Between its fiscal 2019 and 2020, RTR’s revenues declined nearly 40% to $157.5 million and its total active subscribers declined nearly 60% to 54,797 active subscribers.1

In the months leading up to the IPO, RTR claimed that it was experiencing a business resurgence as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic lessened, lockdown orders ceased, and its customers engaged in more social outings. For example, the Company stated that it had grown to 111,732 active subscribers as of September 30, 2021, representing 104% growth since the beginning of fiscal year 2021. Similarly, the Registration Statement stated that during RTR’s second quarter of 2021 (the quarter immediately prior to the IPO) quarterly revenues had grown to $46.7 million, representing 62% growth year-over-year.

On October 4, 2021, the Company filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-1 for the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective on October 26, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”). On October 27, 2021, the Company filed with the SEC a prospectus for the IPO on Form 424B4, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus”). The Registration Statement and Prospectus were used to sell to the investing public 17 million shares of RTR Class A common stock at $21 per share for $357 million in gross offering proceeds, which was used in substantial part to pay back debt from certain of the Company’s private equity backers.

