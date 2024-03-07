Shaping LA’s Architectural Marvels

Los Angeles, the City of Angels, is where dreams take flight. This isn’t just about Hollywood or the Entertainment Capital of the world; it extends to architecture that defines its ever-evolving skyline. Gone are the days of sprawling ranch styles dominating the Beverly Hills landscape. Today, a new breed of residential architecture is transforming Los Angeles’ silhouette. Luxurious high-rises, innovative condo complexes, and custom estates are pushing the boundaries of design, offering residents not just a place to live, but an opulent statement piece amidst the glittering cityscape.

These architectural marvels aren’t merely concerned with aesthetics. They seamlessly integrate the best of Californian living—blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces, maximizing panoramic views, and incorporating sustainable and eco-friendly elements. The result… a luxurious living experience that redefines the concept of a home while adding a touch of glamour to Los Angeles’ iconic skyline.

1940 Bel Air Road. Represented by David Kramer and Roya Sklar. Photo Credit: Anthony Barcelo.

An exquisite estate nestled in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the world. Boasting a sprawling 17,000 square feet of luxury living space, this extraordinary property offers a truly exceptional lifestyle. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Stone Canyon Reservoir, this home presents captivating views and unparalleled tranquility. Immerse yourself in the lush, landscaped grounds, featuring meticulously manicured gardens, a sparkling pool, and ample patio space for al fresco dining and entertaining. This prestigious Bel Air estate offers not only an exceptional living experience but also an unparalleled location. Situated in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Los Angeles, residents enjoy the convenience of nearby amenities, world-class shopping on Rodeo Drive, and fine dining establishments.

1835 Old Orchard Road. Represented by David Kramer. Photo Credit: Simon Berlyn.

LA Luxury living is redefined with this exceptional Residential Offering. Meticulously crafted over a five-year span, this newly constructed 2024-built view residence stands as a Defining Statement in Modern Architecture. Designed by the award winning firm Rockefeller Kempel A.I.A, this awe-inspiring Entertainer’s Showplace boasts rooftop ocean views, and is nestled up a private road above a coveted Lower Mandeville Canyon cul-de-sac. Every detail has been curated with the utmost precision. Privatized with the planting of 150 trees and abundant greenery, this gated home features a sweeping driveway accommodating parking for 15+ cars. A dramatic 28-foot high limestone-walled Entry top by a series of skylights, sets the tone for the expansive open floor plan. Simply, This Amazing Retreat is Perfect for the most discerning Buyer who demands Excellence in their Private Living.

17 23rd Avenue. Represented by David Kramer and Ruby Fay. Photo Credit: Simon Berlyn.

Nestled in Venice Beach, 17 23rd Ave is a luxurious coastal residence spanning 7,342 sq ft across a double lot. Crafted by renowned architect David Hertz, the property boasts 5 beds and 8 baths. The open floor plan seamlessly integrates dual kitchens and dining areas on two levels, creating a refined living experience with refreshed interiors, natural light, and privacy. The top floor kitchen extends to a rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views. The property features a Zen garden, pool, spa, sauna, and fitness room, all contributing to its charming character. Made with one-of-a-kind materials, such as wood sourced from the original cedar benches of the Hollywood Bowl in 1919, 17 23rd Ave exudes exclusivity and coastal elegance, with a touch of historic charm. Complete with a separate guest house, which served as the original home on the lot from 1910, and parking for 4 cars – a rare find in iconic Venice Beach – it embodies a harmonious blend of luxury and coastal living, just moments from the beach and Venice Beach amenities.

2308 Grand Canal. Represented by Paul Salazar. Photo Credit: Luxury Level.

A 2010 architectural build on a coveted west-facing lot with seamless indoor/outdoor flow & 360 degree views from the 485 sqft rooftop deck. This 4 bedroom + 4.5 bath Venice estate features floor to ceiling Fleetwood pocket slider doors that grant access to an entertainer’s backyard facing the Grand Canal. Other amenities include elevator access to all interior floors, recessed lighting, surround sound throughout, security cameras, and a short distance to shopping & restaurants such as Gran Blanco, Great White, and others off Abbot Kinney.

1126 Rose Avenue. Represented by Stuart Vetterick. Photo Credit: Virtually Here Studios.

Upon entering this Zen-inspired sanctuary, its private, modern elegance is unmistakable. Warmth emanates from high ceilings and hardwood floors, complemented by an open-concept design beckoning a serene pause. The expansive living room with modern fireplace wall flows into a glass wall dining room with a shimmering chandelier and an open kitchen adorned with beautiful hardwood cabinets, Viking Stainless Steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops, and limestone floors, centered around a spacious island with pendant lighting. This heart of the home effortlessly invites the outdoors in, leading to a deck and a secluded garden with a fire pit and outdoor dining, perfect for enchanting evenings. For ultimate security and comfort, the home includes wide-ranging video surveillance. Located near the beach, Abbot Kinney, the Promenade, and scenic Penmar Golf Course, this home is ready for your summer entertaining.

View more of our exclusive listings.