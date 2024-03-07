NSH Develops Comprehensive Histology Training Program to Address Workforce Shortages
To help companies fill their pipelines with quality histotechs NSH created a training program to provide a foundational understanding of the histology process.
Our goal is to help laboratories address their pressing staffing needs today, while encouraging workers to become the certified histotechnologists of tomorrow”ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the histotechnology field is experiencing a concerning shortage of workers, companies are trying to fill their staffing gaps in unique ways—such as by hiring recent science graduates who don’t have a histology certification, or even bringing on staff members with no lab or science experience to perform specific task-based work.
— Connie Wildeman, NSH’s Education Director
Scenarios like these are far from ideal, but workplace pipelines still need to be filled. To help companies fill their pipelines with quality histotechnologists, and provide the best on-the-job training possible, the National Society for Histotechnology (NSH), has created a comprehensive training program designed to build a foundational understanding of the histology process, which is instrumental in employee success and quality patient care.
“Although we don’t intend for the NSH Histology Training Program to encourage on-the-job training over post-secondary education and ASCP certification, we recognize that non-traditional educational paths are needed to address the current state of the histology workforce,” said Connie Wildeman, NSH’s Education Director. “Our goal is to help laboratories address their pressing staffing needs today, while encouraging workers to become the certified histotechnologists of tomorrow.”
During this self-paced, 22-hour online program, participants work through 13 learning modules covering topics like tissue identification, staining, microscopy, and the basics of immunohistochemistry. To ensure that workers have the support they need, the NSH Histology Training Program is delivered in a blended format that includes didactic video learning, graded assignments, and live discussions hosted by subject matter experts.
Also, participants are encouraged to engage with the course preceptor during question-and-answer sessions, as well as their peers, which helps to create a community of passionate workers who want to start a long histotechnology career. Live sessions are generally offered during the evenings to remove barriers for those working full-time. There are also discussion threads and other interactive elements in the program to help participants get answers that they need to problems in the lab.
Reflecting on what advice he would give future HTP participants, recent finisher Avery Herren suggests revisiting course materials and using the resources from the program while learning in the lab. He says, “Even when I had setbacks or failures [in the lab], going back to certain videos in the program and rewatching them and really taking detailed aspects of what they were giving us and understanding the baseline knowledge of what was happening and why we’re doing certain things during staining and fixing…and making small tweaks as I go, now I have everything down pat.”
For more information about the NSH Histology Training Program, visit the National Society for Histotechnology website.
About National Society for Histotechnology
The National Society for Histotechnology is a non-profit professional membership organization representing histology professionals practicing in the medical and public health laboratory workforce. Histotechnology is the science dealing with the structure of cells and their formation into tissues and organs. The profession is responsible for the preparation of all pathological tissue samples removed and collected from the human body. The samples are assessed microscopically for diagnostic, prognostic and treatment purposes. The National Society of Histotechnology supports practicing histotechnologists worldwide by providing education to train and demonstrate competency in an increasingly complex medical laboratory-testing environment. Find more information about NSH at www.nsh.org.
