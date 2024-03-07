Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Announces NanoEngineering Program
Students learn about the design, fabrication and testing of silicon-based optical devices and photonic integrated circuits as early as their first year at Rose-Hulman.
There's a commitment to providing cutting-edge education and empowering students with skills and knowledge needed for success in rapidly advancing STEM fields
The decision to announce NanoEngineering as a major is grounded in a proactive response to the growing importance of nanoscience and its applications across various industries.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s NanoEngineering program is designed to meet the evolving demands of the scientific and technological landscape. This program reflects the college's commitment to providing cutting-edge education and empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in the rapidly advancing fields of STEM.
Through the NanoEngineering program, Rose-Hulman is not only responding to the demands of our rapidly evolving world but also propelling it forward, paving the way for the next generation of STEM pioneers.
“The decision to announce NanoEngineering as a major is grounded in a proactive response to the growing importance of nanoscience and its applications across various industries,” said President Robert A. Coons. “As the next frontier in engineering, nanotechnology has revolutionized fields such as medicine, photonics, electronics, and energy. By aligning our academic programs with these emerging trends, Rose-Hulman aims to equip students with the expertise and innovation mindset required to thrive in an ever-changing global landscape.”
The NanoEngineering major at Rose-Hulman is a comprehensive curriculum designed to provide students with a strong foundation in fundamental engineering principles, coupled with a deep focus on nanoscale science and technology, including essential modeling and simulation techniques. Students will engage in hands-on research projects, collaborate with leading experts in the field, and have access to state-of-the-art laboratories such as the Micro-Nanoscale Device and Systems (MiNDS) lab equipped with cutting-edge nanofabrication and characterization tools.
“Nanotechnology is driving innovation across multiple disciplines, and we believe that offering a specialized NanoEngineering major will better prepare our students for exciting careers in these high-impact fields,” said Rick Stamper, PhD, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.
This program will provide prospective students considering Rose-Hulman with access to a unique and forward-thinking program that distinguishes the institution as a leader in preparing the next generation of nanotechnology experts and innovators.
“The NanoEngineering program is not just about staying current; it is about setting the stage for the future,” Stamper added. “Graduates with a NanoEngineering degree from Rose-Hulman will be well-positioned to contribute to groundbreaking research, drive technological innovation, and address complex global challenges. The interdisciplinary nature of the program will foster creative problem-solving skills and prepare students to work across traditional boundaries, reflecting the real-world demands of the nanotechnology industry.”
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of nearly 2,250 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
