General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening to be Rose-Hulman’s 2026 Commencement Speaker

Jeff Harmening, Chairman of the Board and CEO of General Mills, will be Rose-Hulman's Commencement speaker for 2026. Rose-Hulman logo

Jeff Harmening, chair and CEO of General Mills, will present the Commencement Address and receive an honorary degree during Rose-Hulman’s Commencement ceremony.

(Jeff's) ability to lead with purpose, adapt in a rapidly changing environment, and build strong organizations will provide meaningful insight for our students as they begin their careers.” — Robert A. Coons, Rose-Hulman President

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Harmening, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of General Mills, will present the Commencement Address and receive an honorary degree during Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s 148th Commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 30.Harmening leads one of the world’s leading global food companies, overseeing a portfolio of iconic brands and driving innovation across the consumer packaged goods industry. Since becoming CEO in 2017 and chairman in 2018, he has guided General Mills through significant transformation, focusing on growth, brand strength, and long-term value creation.“Jeff’s leadership of a global organization, combined with his deep personal ties to Rose-Hulman, make him an ideal speaker for our graduates,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “His ability to lead with purpose, adapt in a rapidly changing environment, and build strong organizations will provide meaningful insight for our students as they begin their careers.”Harmening’s connection to Rose-Hulman spans generations. He is the son of the late Lou Harmening, who served the college as registrar, and the grandson of the late John Bloxsome, former head of the Humanities Department and vice president for development. His family’s legacy also includes an uncle who graduated from Rose-Hulman, further strengthening his ties to the Institute.As CEO of General Mills, Harmening has emphasized innovation, operational excellence, and a people-centered culture. Under his leadership, the company has advanced digital transformation initiatives, expanded its global reach, and strengthened its commitment to sustainability and community impact.Prior to becoming CEO, Harmening held several leadership roles within General Mills since joining the company in 1994, including chief operating officer and executive vice president of U.S. retail.Harmening is widely recognized for his leadership in the business community and serves on several corporate and nonprofit boards. He is known for his focus on developing talent, fostering inclusive workplace cultures, and driving innovation in a highly competitive global marketplace.Information about Rose-Hulman’s 148th Commencement, including additional ceremony details and a livestream link, can be found at rhit.edu/commencement

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