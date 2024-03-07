Oregon DEQ awards nearly $1M to truck and equipment owners to reduce diesel emissions

Statewide, OR—As part of its continuing efforts to improve air quality, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today announced 11 recipients will receive close to $1 million in grants for projects that will reduce diesel emissions and remove more than 33 tons of harmful pollution, including nitrogen oxide and fine particulate matter, from the state’s air. The Environmental Protection Agency allocates this federal Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funding to eligible states specifically for diesel emissions reduction projects.

The awardees list consists of various companies using diesel-powered vehicles and equipment. They range from a transport company in Glendale retrofitting the exhaust system in one heavy-duty truck to a lumber company in Beaverton retrofitting exhaust systems in nine heavy-duty trucks. An excavation company in Fairview will replace two diesel non-road loaders with new equipment that includes PM 2.5 and NOx emissions controls and install new retrofit exhaust systems in four non-road excavators.

“The DERA grants help support small and large businesses around the state to transition to cleaner and more efficient transportation and equipment,” said Rachel Sakata, section manager in Oregon DEQ’s Air Quality Division. “This then helps DEQ advance its goals of lowering diesel emissions and decreasing air pollution leading to a cleaner environment and improved public health.”

The 2023 recipients of DEQ's DERA funds and project awards are as follows:

• Recipient: Bob’s Metals

Primary Location: Portland

Project: Replace two diesel trucks with two diesel trucks with particulate matter 2.5 and nitrogen oxide emissions controls and install diesel particulate filter exhaust systems in four diesel trucks.

Grant Amount: $232,134

• Recipient: Boring Bark and Landscape Supply

Primary Location: Boring

Project: Retrofit exhaust systems in three heavy-duty trucks.

Grant Amount: $75,990

• Recipient: City Recycle LLC

Primary Location: Portland

Project: Retrofit exhaust system in one medium-duty truck.

Grant Amount: $16,101

• Recipient: Cutter Construction

Primary Location: Beavercreek

Project: Retrofit exhaust systems in five heavy-duty trucks.

Grant Amount: $49,226

• Recipient: Fox Erosion Control & Landscape, Inc.

Primary Location: Clackamas

Project: Retrofit exhaust systems in three heavy-duty trucks.

Grant Amount: $50,306

• Recipient: JBC Roofing LLC

Primary Location: Tigard

Project: Retrofit exhaust system in one medium-duty truck.

Grant Amount: $13,600

• Recipient: Ken Leahy Construction, Inc.

Primary Location: Cornelius

Project: Retrofit exhaust systems in three heavy-duty trucks.

Grant Amount: $62,967

• Recipient: Kindrick Transport LLC

Primary Location: Glendale

Project: Retrofit exhaust system in one heavy-duty truck.

Grant Amount: $22,640

• Recipient: Moore Excavation, Inc.

Primary Location: Fairview

Project: Replace two diesel non-road loaders with new equipment that includes PM 2.5 and NOx emissions controls and install new retrofit exhaust systems in four non-road excavators.

Grant Amount: $223,930

• Recipient: MW Equipment Rentals

Primary Location: Fairview

Project: Retrofit exhaust systems in two non-road crawler dump trucks.

Grant Amount: $58,210

• Recipient: Pacific Lumber & Truss Co.

Primary Location: Beaverton

Project: Retrofit exhaust systems in nine heavy-duty trucks.

Grant Amount: $174,515

2023 Grant Amount Total: $979,619

The Environmental Protection Agency allocates approximately $500K in DERA grants annually to Oregon. DEQ matches the federal investment with state dollars, providing approximately $1M in total funding. Then, the agency distributes grant dollars through an annual process, which covers all its diesel emission mitigation grant opportunities. This allows businesses and organizations with fleets of medium- and heavy-duty diesel vehicles and equipment to request funds through a single application. The 2024 diesel grants applications process recently opened. Submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. (PDT) on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

For more questions specifically about DEQ’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Program, email dieselgrants@deq.oregon.gov.

