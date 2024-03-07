Press Releases

03/07/2024

Connecticut’s Backyard Flock Owners Encouraged to Practice Biosecurity for Healthy Flocks, Healthy People

HARTFORD, Conn. — Spring season is upon us, and many residents may be considering starting or adding to their flock with the purchase of baby poultry including chicks and ducklings from farm stores throughout the state. The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is reminding backyard and commercial flock owners of proper biosecurity measures to keep both people and birds healthy.

“Biosecurity is a collaborative effort – when everyone implements and practices biosecurity measures, we reduce the risk of people, animals, and equipment carrying infectious diseases from one place to another,” said Connecticut State Veterinarian Dr. Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM. “Our department conducts surveillance testing of birds throughout the state with participation from commercial and non-commercial flock owners. We also have stringent importation restrictions to prevent the spread of infectious viruses in Connecticut.”

All live poultry being transported into Connecticut are required to have an official health certificate from the state of exportation and a permit issued by the Commissioner of Agriculture. All baby chicks and chicken hatching eggs must be accompanied by a health certificate certifying the chicks or eggs are from a pullorum free flock.

Avian Influenza (AI), commonly referred to as “bird flu”, remains a concern, especially with the spring migration season ahead. Avian influenza occurs naturally in birds with wild waterfowl being the most common source. One strain, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is highly contagious among domestic poultry and has a mortality rate among birds approaching 100%.

“Over the past few years, detections of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza increased significantly throughout North America with devastating losses for the United States poultry industry,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “All poultry owners in Connecticut are reminded to remain vigilant in protecting their flocks as wild birds begin their migration back north.”

7 Biosecurity Tips for Poultry Owners

Always buy new poultry from a National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP)-certified flock. Buyers should request a NPIP number from sellers.

Purchasing day-old chicks is a less risky way to start your flock than bringing home older birds.

Always wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling your flock.

Keep your birds secure and protected from predators, including preventing contact with wild birds and rodents.

Keep coops, tools, and equipment clean and disinfect regularly.

Have dedicated outerwear and boot covers or boots when working with your flock. Remember to clean and disinfect them regularly.

Look for signs of illness and report sick birds immediately.

Flock owners can access additional resources through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Defend the Flock Resource Center, which provides all poultry growers educational materials on best practices in biosecurity. including free resources to assist in keeping flocks safe from infectious diseases. The Defend the Flock program offers resources to assist in keeping flocks safe from infectious diseases, including checklists, videos, and other resources available 24/7 at no charge.

USDA will be hosting two free webinars next week on poultry biosecurity – one for producers and the other for backyard flock owners.

For Producers: March 12, 2024, 3:30 p.m. ET: Bird Health: FSA Resources for Bolstering Biosecurity, Join Here

For Backyard Flocks Owners: March 14, 2024, 2 p.m. ET: Biosecurity on a Budget: Pro Tips to Protect Your Poultry, Register Here

Connecticut poultry owners should report sick birds by contacting the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Connecticut poultry owners should report sick birds by contacting the State Veterinarian at 860-713-2505 or ctstate.vet@ct.gov or the USDA at 866-536-7593.



