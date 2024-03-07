Storied Whistleblower Law Firm Brown, LLC Welcomes Another Lawyer Formerly with the Department of Justice

Evan Kramer, Whistleblower Lawyer at Brown, LLC Nationally Acclaimed Law Firm Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prominent whistleblower law firm Brown, LLC continues to expand its team with the addition of another former Department of Justice (DOJ) alumni. Attorney Evan Kramer joined the firm's Philadelphia suburb office this March, further enhancing its impressive and accomplished staff. Despite reporting into the Philly office, Mr. Kramer and the firm handle whistleblower matters all over the country, if not the world.

Jason T. Brown, the head of the firm and a former Department of Justice Special Agent and Legal Advisor with the FBI, expressed his enthusiasm about Attorney Kramer's addition: "It's great to have Attorney Kramer here at the firm. A significant portion of litigation under the False Claims Act involves interfacing with the Department of Justice, and our firm boasts a potent combination of former DOJ workers and other talented individuals."

Attorney Kramer brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments in investigating whistleblower matters and qui tam actions under the False Claims Act. "It's great to be here at Brown, LLC, and I look forward to making a difference in helping taxpayers recover funds that were defrauded from them," stated Attorney Kramer.

Brown, LLC is renowned for its work in prosecuting False Claims Act litigation, SEC whistleblower cases, and other whistleblower matters. The firm's footprint is evident in some of the most significant litigations each year, with recent results and active cases featured in the 2023 Year-End False Claims Act results and high-profile litigation in state and federal courts involving hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars.

Before joining Brown, LLC, Evan distinguished himself as an accomplished commercial litigator, providing counsel on a wide array of governmental matters. With over a decade of experience at the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General, Evan led and participated in sensitive audits, investigations, and reviews related to misspent federal funds and undercover law enforcement operations. His exceptional service earned him prestigious awards, including the Council of Inspector General Award for Excellence and the Inspector General’s Award for Distinguished Service.

Despite high demand, Brown, LLC continues to offer free, confidential consultations to most individuals, although the firm is highly selective about the cases it prosecutes. Attorney Brown emphasized the firm's commitment to pursuing justice through statutes like the False Claims Act, noting the firm's involvement in tackling large-scale pharmaceutical fraud, massive Medicare fraud, sophisticated defense contractor fraud, and investor frauds with the SEC.

"2024 is projected to be another banner year for Brown, LLC," said Attorney Brown, "and Attorney Kramer’s presence will only further solidify our reputation as a preeminent whistleblower law firm that has the passion to pursue justice."

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Attorney Evan Kramer or Jason T. Brown, please contact: