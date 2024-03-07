Rising 6 offers professional, personal development

The 445th Airlift Wing has a one-stop shop with the goal of providing career guidance, mentorship, networking and community involvement – the Rising 6 council.

The council, open to enlisted ranks E-1 to E-6, has seen a revival in recent months. Although simi­lar groups exist among several squadrons, the impor­tance of continuing to develop the Rising 6 council on the wing level has been on the agenda of Chief Master Sgt. Gordon M.R. Wager, 445th AW command chief, since his assignment to the wing this past summer.

Staff Sgt. Mike Cage, president of the Rising 6 and 445th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, wants Air­men to realize their leadership potential with help from the council.

“The Rising 6 is here for our Airmen,” Cage said. “We want to give everyone who is an E-6 and below opportunities for career growth and personal develop­ment, and to become the leaders they desire to be with our help. That’s what this group is all about. It sup­ports the Airmen, so they feel like they have a voice and feel like they are getting what they need to suc­ceed.”

Chief Master Sgt. Monte Snyder, the council’s se­nior enlisted mentor and 445th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s senior enlisted leader, believes the Rising 6 is an integral part of forming future leaders of tomor­row’s Air Force.

“I would describe the Rising 6 as Airmen on a jour­ney to replace me,” Snyder said. “I say that because the junior enlisted are our future. We should do every­thing we can to provide them opportunities to advance and to develop effective leadership skills because if not, it’s mission failure.”

Monthly meetings not only provide an avenue of in­formation to those seeking to advance their Air Force career, but it also boosts morale, builds camaraderie and gives Airmen a sense of purpose with quarterly community service projects.

“The goal of this council is to improve the enlisted experience and to prepare them to be effective lead­ers,” Snyder explained. “Being in this council can em­power and inspire, by giving Airmen opportunities to enrich their lives both military and civilian.

“We all need to feel like we contribute to something bigger than ourselves,” he continued. “The council’s community outreach program gives Airmen the op­portunity to volunteer their time and services which makes a positive impact on them and the community we serve.”

Airmen in the corresponding ranks are automati­cally a member of the Rising 6 and may join at any time by attending the monthly meetings on Sunday at 10 a.m. during the UTA weekend. Locations vary and will be announced.