Governor Abbott Orders Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Fire Chief Smith In Fritch

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered flags in the City of Fritch to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith who lost his life in the line of duty protecting his fellow Texans in the Panhandle.

“The First Lady and I extend prayers of comfort for the Smith family during their time of grief,” said Governor Abbott. “We urge all Texans to remember and honor Chief Smith’s service as a brave and dedicated firefighter.”

Flags should return to full-staff within ten days.

Read the Governor's letter.