Boca Raton Radio Museum Comes to Barnes and Noble
Author and collector Aaron Zevy will be in attendance for a book signing and one reader will go home with a vintage radio courtesy of Tumbleweed Press!BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet the author! Win a vintage radio courtesy of Tumbleweed Press!
Join acclaimed humorist, author of five collections of short fiction and a dozen children's books, Aaron Zevy at Barnes and Noble for an event you won't want to miss! On March 16th, local author, Zevy will be in attendance as a beautiful vintage radio courtesy of Tumbleweed Press is raffled off! One lucky winner will leave with a vintage radio to celebrate the launch of Zevy’s two new radio-themed titles, Radio Daze, a hilarious collection of short fiction, and Retro Radio Rainbow, a unique and innovative picture book which utilizes vibrant vintage radios to teach children the colors of the rainbow.
The Schlepping Across the Nile, Snowman in Jerusalem and Not Book Club Material author owns one of the largest and most impressive collections of vintage radios in the world and some of this collection will be on display in Zevy’s travelling radio museum as he visits the Glades Road Barnes and Noble location this month!
Zevy will be available for a meet and greet with readers and book signing in-store, prior to the radio prize announcement.
Participants can enter their ballot any time at the Glades location and drop in on March 16th for the draw and winner announcement. No purchase is necessary to enter however the purchase of a single copy of Radio Daze gives readers 10 extra entries!
The Radio Daze Free Vintage Radio Raffle takes place on March 16th, in-store only.
Address: 1400 Glades Road, Boca Raton
