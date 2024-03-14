Tumbleweed Press Donating 300 picture Books to Miami Dade Schools
I am thrilled to be able to donate books to local school districts and share my passion for vintage radios.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tumbleweed Press Donating 300 picture Books to Palm Beach and Dade School Districts!
— Aaron Zevy
In celebration of two newly released titles, Tumbleweed Press will be giving away 300 copies of Retro Radio Rainbow to Dade Schools and Palm Beach School District. And you too can take part in the celebrations as we join acclaimed humorist, author of five collections of short fiction and a dozen children's books, Aaron Zevy at Barnes and Noble for an event you won't want to miss! On March 16th, local author, Zevy will be in attendance as a beautiful vintage radio courtesy of Tumbleweed Press is raffled off! One lucky winner will leave with a vintage radio to celebrate the launch of Zevy’s two new radio-themed titles, Radio Daze, a hilarious collection of short fiction, and Retro Radio Rainbow, a unique and innovative picture book which utilizes vibrant vintage radios to teach children the colors of the rainbow.
The Schlepping Across the Nile, Snowman in Jerusalem and Not Book Club Material author owns one of the largest and most impressive collections of vintage radios in the world and some of this collection will be on display in Zevy’s travelling radio museum as he visits the Glades Road Barnes and Noble location this month!
"Retro Radio Colors by Aaron Zevy teaches preschool children colors through the creative lens of vintage radios! This is a perfect read for grandparents and their grandchildren and will spark colorful conversations about radio in its heyday. This is sure to be a hit." --Cynthia Stafford, MDCPS District Media Specialist, Miami-Dade Public Schools
Zevy will be available for a meet and greet with readers and book signing in-store, prior to the radio prize announcement.
Participants can enter their ballot any time at the Glades location and drop in on March 16th for the draw and winner announcement. No purchase is necessary to enter however with the purchase of a single copy of Radio Daze gives readers 10 extra entries!
The Radio Daze Free Vintage Radio Raffle takes place at 5pm on March 16th, in-store only!
Address: 1400 Glades Road, Boca Raton
