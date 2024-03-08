Axen Partners with IT-Conductor to Revolutionize Cloud Migration Assessments

Partnership promises to redefine the cloud migration journey for businesses, combining specialized IT consulting and advanced migration assessment tools.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axen, a leader in specialized IT consulting, has announced a new partnership with IT-Conductor, a pioneer in application performance management (APM), automation and cloud migration assessment tools, aiming to transform the cloud migration process for businesses across industries. This collaboration combines Axen's expertise in generative AI, cloud integration, and data analytics with IT-Conductor's patented platform, facilitating seamless transitions from on-premises to cloud environments.

Vince Chapa, Managing Partner of Axen, emphasizes the significance of this collaboration: "Our partnership with IT-Conductor marks a pivotal moment in our quest to provide clients with highly specialized and personalized IT consulting services. IT-Conductor's robust platform, combined with our expertise, will enable businesses to navigate their cloud migration journeys with unparalleled precision and strategic insight. This is more than a partnership; it's a transformation of the cloud migration landscape, designed to deliver efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize performance for our clients."

IT-Conductor's success story is defined by its remarkable track record in orchestrating seamless and successful cloud migrations for organizations across diverse industries. Leveraging a potent blend of expertise, innovation, and meticulous planning, IT-Conductor has consistently assessed and automated the migrations of many customers' enterprise workloads globally with unparalleled precision and efficiency, while optimizing them on the cloud.

The partnership leverages IT-Conductor's platform to offer detailed assessments for migrating to various cloud services, including Azure and AWS. The approach begins with a thorough assessment of the customers' existing infrastructure, identifying key workloads, dependencies, and potential challenges. Drawing upon years of experience and best practices, IT-Conductor crafts customized migration strategies tailored to each client's unique needs and objectives, while providing audit compliance of each migration.

Axen's role in the partnership is to be the go-to market force, engaging with clients, and managing the transition process, underlining their commitment to providing end-to-end solutions.

“This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the cloud migration landscape, promising businesses an unprecedented level of efficiency and clarity throughout the migration journey. By combining forces, the partnership will deliver a comprehensive and automated assessment of organizations' current IT infrastructure, paving the way for a seamless transition to the cloud. The partnership also underscores both companies' dedication to innovation, with a focus on Intelligent Automation over conventional AI, to offer more immediate, impactful benefits to clients.” said Linh Nguyen, CEO & Cofounder of IT-Conductor

About Axen:

Axen redefines IT consulting with a focus on specialization, personalization, and strategic nearshore synergy. With over 25 years of experience, Axen leverages emerging technologies such as generative AI, cloud integration, and data analytics to provide bespoke solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of diverse industries. As a strategic partner for US-based clients, Axen offers cost-effective, culturally-aligned, and agile IT consulting services, ensuring businesses achieve their digital transformation goals efficiently and effectively.

To learn more about Axen, visit our website at https://axen.com.

And to learn more about our cloud migration services with IT Conductor, visit https://axen.com/axen-itc-cloud-automated-migration-services/

About IT-Conductor

IT-Conductor is a patented, fully managed Software-as-a-Service automation platform for remote agentless monitoring, performance management, and IT operations for SAP solutions. When automating application performance management, global enterprise customers gained a valuable global remote trusted advisor for the entire SAP ecosystem, focusing on IT Operations and Process Automation (Application, Database, OS, Cloud Infrastructure), Application, IT, and Security Monitoring (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Enterprise Service Management (Application Health, SLA management, Service Desk), and Real-time Reporting and Analytics (Performance Intelligence).

To learn more about IT-Conductor, visit our website at www.itconductor.com.