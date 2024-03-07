Submit Release
National Ag Day 2024

National Ag Day celebrates agriculture and its importance in each of our lives! Here at the Foundation, we work hard to increase agricultural literacy among educators, students, and the general public because we understand the value of agriculture.

Whether you are looking for ways to celebrate Ag Day on March 19 or just looking for fun agriculture-related activities, here are some great ideas and resources!

Want more? Check out the Ag Day website for some event ideas!
 

