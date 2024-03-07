Partstack Supports Future STEM Leaders Through National Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) Conference Sponsorship
Partstack sponsors Louisiana middle school students for national Jobs for America's Graduates conference, empowering young leaders and promoting STEM careers.
Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School’s JAG-LA students appreciate Partstack’s support, and they are excited to have the opportunity to leave the great state of Louisiana and visit St. Louis, Missouri.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partstack, a global semiconductor marketplace and search engine, is honored to announce its sponsorship of two students, Michael Bremmeyer and Akeria Simon, from Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School's Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) Career Association to attend the National Career Development Conference (NCDC) in St. Louis, Missouri April 18-20, 2024.
— Cynthia Jackson, JAG Specialist
The selected students will join seven of their peers at the conference, which draws over 1,500+ middle and high school student leaders from across the country. Partstack's sponsorship will help cover registration, hotel, transportation, and meal costs for both students.
"We are thrilled to support these young leaders as they develop the skills needed for future careers—and of course, we hope they’ll land in science, technology, and engineering," said Stanley Philip, Program Manager at Partstack. "Exposing students like Michael and Akeria to leadership conferences and STEM fields early on can truly shape their trajectory. We hope our sponsorship empowers these students and gets them excited about the many opportunities available to them."
The JAG Career Association at Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School works to prepare students for careers, college, and citizen leadership roles. Earlier this year, Arthur F. Smith's JAG officers attended the Louisiana JAG Student Development Conference and brought home several statewide officer positions. “We are grateful to Partstack for their generous sponsorship, which allows more of our students to benefit from this career-expanding JAG National Career Development Conference,” said Cynthia Jackson, JAG Specialist. “The experience these young leaders gain will motivate them for years to come. Students will learn leadership, employability, problem-solving, decision making and communication skills—all of which will help them to become productive citizens and grow in their career fields and post-secondary education. Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School’s JAG-LA students appreciate Partstack’s support, and they are excited to have the opportunity to leave the great state of Louisiana and visit St. Louis, Missouri for the first time.”
About Partstack Corporation
Partstack, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a digital semiconductor marketplace
Partstack gives you access to the semiconductor market's most comprehensive catalog of component pricing and availability data from a curated "stack" of the market's most diverse group of global suppliers.
About JAG
Jobs for America’s Graduates-Louisiana (JAG-LA) Program is an affiliate of the National Jobs for America’s Graduates Program (JAG), the nation’s largest dropout prevention and recovery program serving youth 12-21 years of age. JAG-LA provides an educational setting that promotes academic and skills attainment, civic responsibility, leadership development and social awareness that is necessary to become a responsible citizen and productive worker.
