“Discovery is Recovery", by Brenda L Balding
In a world where self-awareness is often touted as a vital skill, author Brenda Balding offers a refreshing perspective in her book, "Discovery is Recovery: Brain, Emotion, Spiritual Self-reflection Through the Creative Process." With insightful guidance and practical tools, Brenda empowers readers to embark on a journey of self-reflection and discovery, leading to personal growth and fulfillment.
Studies suggest that while many individuals believe they possess high levels of self-awareness, only a fraction truly grasp the depths of their own character, thoughts, emotions, and desires. The author addresses this disparity by emphasizing the importance of cultivating self-awareness and understanding how one is perceived by others. The book serves as a comprehensive guide to self-awareness, offering practical exercises and prompts to facilitate introspection and growth. By encouraging readers to explore their thoughts, feelings, and aspirations, Brenda helps them create a personalized narrative of self-discovery. Central to the book's approach is the concept of the brain-emotion-spirit connection—a framework that underscores the interplay between cognitive function, emotional intelligence, and spiritual well-being. Through this integrated approach, readers are empowered to unlock new insights and perspectives, leading to enhanced self-awareness and fulfillment. "Discovery is Recovery" also functions as a journal, allowing readers to document their reflections and experiences as they progress through the self-discovery journey. By engaging in self-reflection and creative expression, readers have the opportunity to craft their own narrative and explore the depths of their inner world.
About the Author
Brenda L. Balding, a healthcare professional with over 50 years of experience and has lived by spiritual principles most of her life. With a master's degree in human resources and organizational development, Balding has dedicated her career to serving others and nurturing her own spiritual journey. She has taken many classes towards a PhD in human services and spiritual counseling, further deepening her understanding of the human psyche and the quest for inner fulfillment.
Brenda's commitment to personal growth and spiritual development is reflected in her own journey, which she shares candidly in her contributions to the anthology "Sacred Connection “Finding Our Path to Deeper Connection with Self and the Divine." Through her experiences, she has cultivated a profound awareness of the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit, guiding her to create "Discovery is Recovery." Brenda's passion for service and self-discovery shines through in every aspect of her work. Whether through her extensive healthcare career, her contributions to spiritual literature, or her innovative journal, she remains committed to uplifting others and fostering a culture of compassion and growth.
The inspiration behind writing this book stemmed from multiple sources that have profoundly influenced her life. Firstly, the unwavering support and encouragement of her friends. Additionally, her deep love and appreciation for nature have served as a constant source of inspiration, reminding her of the beauty and interconnectedness of all things. Above all, her Divine connection that has guided and inspired her throughout the writing process. Ultimately, this book is a manifestation of her journey towards greater self-awareness, authenticity, and alignment with her true purpose.
Message from the Author:
“Please have fun on your discovery journey of YOU and share your uniqueness with the world.”
For further insight into the author's background and literary portfolio, visitors are encouraged to explore her official website at http://www.brendalbalding.com.
In a previous promotional initiative, Brenda L. Balding was featured in a compelling podcast episode hosted by the Center of Influence Community. The podcast delved into Brenda's profound story as featured in the anthology "Sacred Connection," offering listeners an intimate look into her journey of personal growth and spiritual awakening.
Recently, she participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book “Discovery is Recovery” (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZioT5p1FsrI)
"Discovery is Recovery" serves as more than just a journal—it is a tool for transformation. By providing prompts, exercises, and reflections, Balding invites readers to explore their inner landscape, confront limiting beliefs, and embrace their authentic selves. You may have a copy of this book by visiting amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Discovery-Recovery-Spiritual-Self-Reflection-Creative-ebook/dp/B0BLVDL5B1/
Luna Harrington
