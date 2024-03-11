Lithium Werks Announces New 18650 LFP Energy Cell

Lithium Werks AER18650 Energy Cell

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lithium Werks (LW), a global leader in Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP) power cell manufacturing, announced today that it has developed a line of energy-optimized LFP cylindrical cells for the industrial, medical, military, mobility, and consumer electronics markets. The first member of its family is an 18650-sized cell with larger format cells to follow later this year. This new LFP energy cell will be produced at the company’s Changzhou, China manufacturing facility.

The new AER18650 is rated at 1.8Ah with long life and cycling at better than 2,000 cycles at 100% depth-of-discharge. It is manufactured in compliance with automotive quality processes certified for IATF 16949. This new cell complies with UL 1642 with IEC 62133 pending.

Joe Fisher, CEO of Lithium Werks stated: “Our 18650 and 26650 power-optimized Nanophosphate cells are the most popular cylindrical LFP power cells in the industry. Our customers have asked us for high energy versions of these cells from the same plant and processes that they have already qualified”. He added “The AER18650 will soon be followed by a larger sized cell with a 15Ah capacity based on the same chemistry”.

The new AER18650 will be shown at Lithium Werks’ booth # C4280 at the MODEX 24 show in Atlanta from March 11-14, 2024.

Benefits of Lithium Werks’ new LFP cells:

1. LFP energy cells can achieve a full charge of 100% without experiencing accelerated battery degradation.

2. The phosphorus-oxygen bond in LFP cathode greatly reduces the release of oxygen, which reduces the opportunity to propagate into a thermal runaway, making LFP the safest chemistry in the lithium-ion industry.

3. LFP cathode is made from earth-abundant and inexpensive Iron-based raw materials making this technology more environmentally friendly and much less subject to market fluctuations. LFP does not contain any cobalt or nickel.

4. Our new line of LFP energy cells deliver higher gravimetric, volumetric energy densities, and long cycle life paired with excellent safety characteristics while leading its class in total cost of ownership.

Lithium Werks AER18650 LFP energy cells are available for customer sampling and testing.

Please visit our website for more information, to download data sheets, or to contact a technical sales representative for more details.