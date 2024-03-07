Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire, Offers Comprehensive Support for Elderly Residents

Iconic image of Cambridge Caremark Cambridge Logo One of our live-in care clients being supported by his 24 hours per day care assistant

How Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire can support you or your loved ones by providing the care you need in your own home.

Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire are a Homecare company who deliver the highest standards of professional care and support to those in need and who choose to remain living in their own home” — Robert Johnstone

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the need for reliable and compassionate home care services continues to grow, Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire stands out as a beacon of excellence in providing top-tier support for elderly residents in the region.With a wide array of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, Caremark is dedicated to ensuring that elderly individuals can maintain their independence and enjoy the highest quality of life possible."At Caremark, we understand the importance of personalised care that respects the dignity and independence of each individual," says Robert Johnstone, MD at Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire. "Our goal is not only to provide essential support with daily tasks but also to foster a sense of belonging and inclusion within the community."Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire offers a comprehensive range of home care services, including live-in care, dementia care, palliative care, and assistance with personal care. Additionally, the organisation provides respite care and support with day-to-day domestic activities, ensuring that elderly residents have access to the assistance they need to thrive."We pride ourselves on exceeding expectations and going above and beyond to meet the needs of our clients," says Robert Johnstone, MD. "Whether it's helping with medication management, providing companionship, or assisting with mobility, our dedicated team is committed to delivering compassionate care that enhances the lives of those we serve ."One of the key benefits of choosing Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire is the organisation's commitment to safety and peace of mind for clients and their families. All home carers undergo enhanced DBS checks and rigorous training, ensuring that they are fully equipped to provide the highest standard of care. Additionally, Caremark is registered with the Care Quality Commission, providing further assurance of the organisation's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care."Our focus is on building long-lasting, professional relationships between our carers and clients," says Robert Johnstone, MD. "By matching each client with a few dedicated carers and prioritising continuity of care, we strive to create a supportive environment where individuals can feel comfortable and secure in their own homes."For elderly residents in Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire, Caremark offers a lifeline of support, enabling them to age gracefully in the comfort of their own homes. With a commitment to excellence, compassion, and personalised care, Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire is the premier choice for those seeking the highest quality home care services.For more information about Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire and the services they offer, please visit https://www.caremark.co.uk/locations/cambridge-and-south-cambridgeshire/ or contact 01223 778818.Contact Information:Robert JohnstoneManaging DirectorCaremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire01223 778818robert.johnstone@caremark.co.uk

Why choose Caremark Cambridge & South Cambridgeshire to look after you or your loved one.