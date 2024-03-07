Submit Release
Harvesters Credit Union in Pensacola Announces Builder Connect Luncheon Event

Ms. Angela has helped us with 3 separate loans over the last years. The personal service we have been provided is second to none. Our family truly appreciates what Harvesters has done for us.”
— Ryan Bunch
PENSACOLA, FL, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvesters Credit Union, a local credit union in Pensacola and surrounding areas, is pleased to announce the hosting of the "Builder Connect" Luncheon, aimed at construction companies, builders, and home improvement companies in the Pensacola area. The event will take place at The Grand Marlin, located at 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd., on Tuesday, March 19th at 11:30 AM.

The luncheon offers a unique opportunity for industry professionals to learn about the advantages of Harvesters' Mortgage Lending and Pensacola construction loan processes. It's an excellent platform for attendees to connect with fellow professionals, share insights, and discuss future projects.

"I have been with Harvester's for several years," stated by Ryan Bunch, a long-standing, loyal customer of Harvesters Credit Union. "Ms. Angela has helped us with 3 separate loans over the last years. The personal service we have been provided is second to none. Our family truly appreciates what Harvesters, and especially Ms. Angela, has done for us. I would highly recommend their services to anyone."

Interested parties are encouraged to RSVP by March 9th to ensure their place at this pivotal event. Reservations can be made by contacting Morgan Peppers via email at mpeppers@myharvesterscu.com or by phone at (850) 607-0380. Each company is welcome to bring one guest to the luncheon.

In addition to the informative session, attendees will have the chance to participate in a Door Prize Raffle. Guests are requested to bring business cards for entry into the raffle, adding a further element of networking and engagement to the event.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your understanding of mortgage and construction financing solutions while expanding your professional network. We look forward to welcoming you to The Grand Marlin for an afternoon of insightful conversation and connection.

About Harvesters Credit Union:
Harvesters Credit Union is committed to serving the financial needs of the Pensacola community, offering a wide range of services tailored to meet the needs of its members. From personal banking to mortgage lending, Harvesters Credit Union is dedicated to providing exceptional service and support. Learn more by visiting their website at myharvesterscu.com.

Morgan Peppers
Harvesters Credit Union
+1 850-607-0380
mpeppers@myharvesterscu.com
Harvesters Credit Union is all about local!

