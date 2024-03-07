The world’s best free tours revealed at ITB Berlin

ITB Berlin 2024 - Freetour.com Awards 2024 ITB Berlin 2024 Freetour.com Awards 2024 - ITB Berlin 2024

The 8th edition of the prestigious Freetour.com awards was held in the German capital

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freetour.com announced the winners of its annual awards during the prestigious ITB Berlin travel trade show celebrated this week in the German capital. These awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of free tour providers worldwide in various categories.

Key representatives from Freetour.com, including Ignacio Merino, Head of Sales, and Alexandra Dubakova, Head of Marketing, attended the event.

Ignacio Merino expressed, "The awards are a testament to the dedication and innovation within the free tours industry. They recognize excellence and inspire providers to enhance the travel experience for their guests."

Alexandra Dubakova added, "Winning a Freetour.com Award is a prestigious achievement that significantly boosts a provider's visibility and credibility. It is a powerful endorsement, helping providers stand out in a competitive landscape."

Full list of winners:

Best Free Tour Worldwide

#1 Discover the Heart of the Old Town of Madrid and its Wonders - Tourstilla Madrid | Madrid, Spain

#2 Ben's Valletta Free Walking Tour - BenGoodTour | Valletta, Malta

#3 Tallinn in a Nutshell Walking Tour" - EstAdventures | Tallinn, Estonia

Best Free Tour in Spanish

#1 El Free Tour más Completo de Berlin (Guia + Audífonos) - Pablo Magallanes | Berlin, Germany

#2 Retiro Park Gran Via and the Other Side of Madrid Free Tour - Tourstilla Madrid | Madrid, Spain

#3 Cold War Free Tour: A City Divided by a Wall - Destino Berlin | Berlin, Germany

Best Free Tour Company Worldwide

#1 Medellin Memories Tours | Medellin, Colombia

#2 See The Sights Tours Ltd | London, UK

#3 Tourstilla Madrid | Madrid, Spain

Best Free Tour Guide Worldwide

#1 Mirko Postolovski | Vienna, Austria

#2 What About Tours | Rome, Italy

#3 Faro Free Walking Tours | Faro, Portugal

Best Free Tour Company - Spanish

#1 París Paso a Paso Tours | Paris, France

#2 Explora Múnich | Munich, Germany

#3 Curioso Free Tour | Montevideo, Uruguay

Best Free Tour Guide - Spanish

#1 Pablo Magallanes | Berlin, Germany

#2 Urbantours,group of tour guides | Santiago, Chile

#3 António Iradier | Lisbon, Portugal

Best New Provider

#1 Philipp Tour Munich | Munich, Germany

Most Original Tour - Unique

#1 Free Viking Walking Tour - Viking Walking Tour | Stockholm, Sweden

Recognition Award

#1 Free Tour Odesa Centre Walking - Ukraine By Locals | Odesa, Ukraine

Most Popular Free Tour Worldwide

#1 Free Tour of Budapest - Generation Tours Budapest | Budapest, Hungary

#2 Barcelona’s Old City Free Walking Tour - Barkeno Tours | Barcelona, Spain

#3 Original Dublin Free Tour - Generation Tours Dublin | Dublin, Ireland

Best Free Tour in Europe

#1 Free Walking Tour in Vienna City Center - Mirko Postolovski | Vienna, Austria

#2 Welcome to Prague! (Old Town, Jewish Quarter & Charles Bridge) - 100 Spires City Tours | Prague, Czech Republic

#3 Free Welcome Tour Palermo | Authentic & Local - Palermo Free Walking Tours | Palermo, Italy

Best Free Tour in North America

#1 The Real Mexico City: Visiting a Non Touristy Neighborhood - Wro Tours | Mexico City, Mexico

#2 Welcome to Mérida - The Free Walking Tour in the Historic Center - Fernando | Merida, Mexico

#3 Walking Tour in Mexico City - The Best Introduction - Kactus Free Walking Tour - México | Mexico City | Mexico

Best Free Tour in South America

#1 Comuna 13 GraffiTour with Spray Painting - Street Art and History - Medellin Memories Tours | Medellin, Colombia

#2 Free Tour Comuna 13 (Graffitour) - Discover Transformation - Parce Tours | Medellin, Colombia.

#3 Cultural Voyage with a Local Expert - Carlos Vásquez | Santiago, Chile

Best Free Tour in Asia

#1 Two Continents 1 City: From Europe to Asia Istanbul Tour - Haktan Tursun | Istanbul, Turkey

#2 Old City Tour: From Constantinople to Istanbul Free Tour - Haktan Tursun | Istanbul, Turkey

#3 Hoi An Street Food Tour - Momo Travel | Hoi An, Vietnam

Best Free Tour in Africa

#1 Discover the History and Culture of Tangier Exploring its Old Town - Amranitours | Tangier, Morocco

#2 Unveiling Tunis Walking Journey in Medina & City Core - Riadh | Tunis, Tunisia

#3 Wonderful cultural tour in the Tangier Medina - RMT Tours | Tangier, Morocco

Best Free Tour in Oceania

#1 Free Walking Tour Sydney and The Rocks - Locl Tour | Sydney, Australia