Social Discovery Group Furthers Global Expansion with Launch of Kiseki in Japan
With over $400M revenue, and 62 million new users in 2023, the company is cementing its status as a leader in the industry
This strategic move not only reflects our commitment to global growth but also underscores our dedication to fostering meaningful connections in every corner of the world”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Discovery Group, one of the world’s largest social discovery companies at the intersection of dating, social and entertainment apps, announces today its expansion into the Japanese market with the official launch of Kiseki, Japan’s first digital platform designed for singles seeking international connections and romance. The launch comes during a period of profound growth and milestones for Social Discovery Group, which now unites 70 different brands, serving 500 million users worldwide.
"Today marks an exciting milestone for Social Discovery Group as we proudly announce our expansion into the Japanese market with the launch of Kiseki. This strategic move not only reflects our commitment to global growth but also underscores our dedication to fostering meaningful connections in every corner of the world,” said Kenta Hara, CEO of Kiseki. “We are thrilled to bring the innovative Kiseki platform to Japan, offering users a unique and enriching social discovery experience tailored to their cultural preferences. We look forward to shaping the future of social discovery in Japan and beyond."
Offering “borderless connections,” Kiseki is Japan’s bridge connecting hearts across the globe. Engaging users in over 40 countries, the new platform aims to reinvent international dating by breaking down geographical barriers and sparking love at the global scale. Kiseki also uses real-time translation technologies powered by AI to facilitate conversations between users around the world. Users can chat, share photos, and send virtual presents. The simple yet expansive network of singles has taken dating to the next level for Japanese individuals who are open to finding love across international borders.
Social Discovery Group has built the framework for the future of social discovery apps, all at the intersection of dating, social, and entertainment. The core brands in the portfolio – including Dating.com, DateMyAge, and Dil Mil – are actively being used in over 150 countries, and the company’s employee base has grown from a lean team to over 1,000 people worldwide. With revenue reaching $400 million, the company has seen significant growth across its portfolio in the last year alone, including:
- 62M new users across its portfolio
- 27B (+1.5B YoY) messages sent by users among their apps
- 13.5M (+500K YoY) new matches across apps
- 1M (+450K YoY) couples maintaining online relationships
- 59,130,084,532 (+9B YoY) photos and videos sent by users
- 3,222,993 (+1.3M YoY) video dates provided
"Our commitment to innovation has propelled us to new heights in the social discovery industry. We have not only surpassed our business objectives, but also cemented our position as a leader in the industry. With unwavering determination and a clear vision for the future, we are poised to continue our upward trajectory and shape the landscape of social discovery for years to come," said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Social Discovery Group.
For more information about Social Discovery Group and its portfolio, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com.
About Social Discovery Group
Social Discovery Group is one of the world’s largest social discovery companies, uniting 70 brands with 500 million users. SDG solves the problems of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality. Its products include international dating sites, social and entertainment apps with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com.
