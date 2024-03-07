New Opinions: March 7

Highlight: A district court did not abuse its discretion in denying a member’s request for certain information in a board-managed limited liability company under the applicable statute governing an LLC member’s right to information.

A district court did not abuse its discretion in awarding attorney’s fees after denying a motion to compel discovery.

A facially valid motion to compel requires two components, an actual certification document and performance. Performance has two elements: the first element of performance is good faith, and the second element is conferring or attempting to confer.