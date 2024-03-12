Switch Publishes Free 2024 Business Trends eBook
The 76-page eBook is free to download and contains insights and trends on subjects ranging from B2B marketing to business intelligence.
As a business leader I find that it's imperative to keep a pulse on the world around us. I also feel that it's somewhat of a responsibility to others around us to share these trends with the world.”VALLETTA, MALTA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch, a remote-first fractional marketing firm based in Malta, has released its fifth consecutive Big Book of Trends for 2024. Free to download, the eBook focuses on trends in seven vital areas for business growth - brand, business intelligence, consumer behaviour, global trends, storytelling and marketing trends.
Each segment highlights the continuous development of these trends over the past three years of trendwatching, and features case studies and insights to help small, medium, and large enterprises grow their organisations sustainably.
Richard Muscat Azzopardi, CEO at Switch, said: “As a business leader I find that it's imperative to keep a pulse on the world around us. I also feel that it's somewhat of a responsibility to others around us to share these trends with the world, which is why we share so much content about trends around this time of the year. And we actually use these trends to shape our business, too. They help us run a better business and evolve into a firm that's always a step ahead of the curve, both internally and externally.”
Personality and immersion win out as key drivers
As AI fundamentally changes the way we work, live, and interact, consumers still flock to the market looking for the same qualities that have proven fundamental in previous years: personality, immersion, and quality. As technology develops at even faster rates than previously experienced, the global trend is to look for the brands that are leveraging that technology to use in ways that prioritise connection and innovation, without sacrificing the human element that makes these experiences so valuable.
As a trend, the focus on personality and immersion has developed continuously since 2021, but this year is the tipping point for brands to really emphasise the way they communicate with their customers, and to use every tool they have available to them in out-of-the-box ways.
Featuring case studies from Heinz, Nikon, and Nisolo, the eBook expands on the value of creating a brand that lives, breathes, and communicates with its audience independently of pure profit.
AI as a strategic tool
As AI continues to develop in tandem with technology, businesses who have gone wholesale in on AI have a strategic advantage that other businesses can struggle to meet. As a tool to benefit workflow, handle small tasks, and brainstorm, AI has proven itself a valuable asset to be implemented in daily operations, and businesses who haven’t yet opted into expanding their tool-set may find that they are lagging behind those that do. While the future for AI is still undetermined, there is a future - and it’s one that should be capitalised on at the earliest opportunity for businesses.
About Switch
Switch is a fractional marketing firm that partners up with a selection of like-minded clients from around the globe. It excels in creative storytelling for social, with a focus on B2B marketing for SMBs. Since May 2006, Switch has been a proud and active member of ICOM, the world’s leading network of international independent advertising agencies.
