5 Years of Efficiency: Insolvo Saves Buyers Time with Almost 200,000 Completed Tasks
A freelancing platform, Insolvo, celebrates 5 years of success and achievements: 200,000 completed tasks and constant improvement for a better user experience.SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG, CHINA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past five years, Insolvo has undergone gradual development. Now every 27 seconds, a new task appears on the platform. 260,000 freelancers from all over the world complete tasks and receive payments through Insolvo, ensuring them a steady income.
Alongside the continuous efforts to improve the platform, Insolvo's been introducing new features.
They use advanced AI technology, trained to analyze all parameters and match the best freelancers to each task. As a result, buyers receive the first response within just 35 seconds.
They've introduced virtual portfolios for professionals. Users can showcase their skills, share examples of work, and use it as an online business card. Users earn money from every new user who registers via their link.
Insolvo has also greatly improved their mobile applications on iOS and Android; the functionality is as good as the website, and it is convenient for users to work in any environment.
To find out more about Insolvo, please visit https://insolvo.com.
Marianna Vidergold
Insolvo
marianna@insolvo.com