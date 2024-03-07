Senate Committee to Hold Hearing on Impacts of Climate Change on the Insurance Industry and Hear Testimony on the ‘Green Amendment’

TRENTON – The Senate Environment and Energy Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday, March 7 on how the insurance industry is adapting to current and future risks stemming from climate change.

The Committee will also accept testimony on SCR-43, sponsored by Senators Linda Greenstein and Andrew Zwicker, which is often referred to as “The Green Amendment”. The resolution would propose a constitutional amendment to make the state trustee of public natural resources and provide that each person has a right to a clean and healthy environment, including pure water, clean air, and ecologically healthy habitats.

“The increased risk of flooding and other environmental disasters from climate change greatly impact insurance companies, and accounting for that risk is needed to continue ensuring the availability of affordable insurance,” said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset), the Chair of the Environment and Energy Committee. “I welcome a comprehensive discussion from invited speakers on the impacts of climate change on the insurance industry, and look forward to the discussion of the ‘Green Amendment’ tomorrow from advocates and other members of the public.”

“The ‘Green Amendment’ seeks to ensure that our state will protect our environment and our natural resources, for the wellbeing of those of us here today and for future generations,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex), the Vice-Chair of the Environment and Energy Committee. “Our children and grandchildren deserve to have a guarantee that they will be able to enjoy nature, to breathe clean air, to drink clean water, and this amendment would provide exactly that.”

The committee will meet at 1:00 PM in Committee Room 6, 1st Floor, Statehouse Annex, Trenton, New Jersey. The hearing will be available via the OLS website (Live Proceedings | NJ Legislature (state.nj.us)).