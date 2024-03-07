VagiBiom Feminine Support Suppositories Are Now Available in Publix Stores
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIOM Pharmaceutical Corporation (BIOM), a biotech company focused on natural microbiome-based consumer and medical products, today announced that it has launched two VagiBIOM® feminine care products in Publix, a leading supermarket and grocery chain in the Southeast United States with 1367 stores.
— Vijitha Viv, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer
BIOM’s VagiBIOM® microbiome balancing product is a clinically proven natural product that helps maintain beneficial lactobacillus flora and pH balance for feminine intimate issues. Several years of rigorous research on strain isolation, optimization, and formulation have gone behind the creation of this patented product. "We are everyday Publix customers; so it is very exciting for us to partner with Publix to offer our VagiBIOM products as a vendor” stated Vijitha Viv, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer. "We appreciate Publix’s support to local companies that make quality products, provide employment opportunities, and commit to creating economic activity in our community," added Dr. Bobban Subhadra, Chief Scientific Officer.
About VagiBiom®: VagiBiom is the feminine care brand of Biom Pharmaceuticals that comprises science-backed microbiome-optimized probiotic products for feminine health and hygiene. VagiBiom® feminine products are preservative-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free with vaginal-specific Lactobacillus crispatus strains to optimize pH and intimate health.
About Biom Pharmaceutical: Biom Pharmaceutical is committed to the lofty goal of adding healthy years to the human lifespan by regulating the human microbiome through probiotics. This mission is at the heart of everything at Biom, from early research to product development. Biom Pharmaceuticals is a pioneer in microbiome technology with five issued US Patents and has developed LiveBiom® Fermentation Technology to create humanized designer microbiome that has wide applications in human health and disease including immune regulation, cardiometabolic health, vaginal health, and neurodegeneration. Biom has developed True-To-Label nutritional supplements and has four consumer brands with twenty-three products on the market; Biom Probiotics® Total Gut Health products, VagiBiom® Feminine Care Products; Longiva® Antiaging and Longevity products, and LeanBiom® metabolic weight maintenance products.
