HireQuotient Launches Empower Her Initiative

Under the Initiative, HireQuotient Unveils Panel Talk Series Celebrating Women's History Month

HireQuotient, a leading US focused technology platform for talent acquisition and management, is proud to announce the launch of the Empower Her Leadership Panel Talk Series in honor of Women's History Month. This series aims to celebrate the achievements of women in leadership roles and provide a platform for insightful discussions on team building, team management, building AI products, and organizational culture.

The Empower Her Leadership Panel Talk Series brings together accomplished women CEOs, VPs, Directors across product, technology, people & talent space from various industries to share their expertise and insights across three distinct tracks.

CEO Track:

The CEO track features esteemed speakers Mary Shea, Former Co-CEO of Mediafly, and Kate Brennan, President of Brennan Group. These leaders will share their valuable perspectives on leadership, strategy, and navigating the complexities of modern business environments.

People & Talent Leader Panel:

The People & Talent Leader panel showcases seasoned professionals with over three decades of combined experience in talent management. Panelists include Ms. Olga, Vice President of YCharts Inc., Ms. Zina Brown, Co-Founder of Pop-Up Talent, and Ms. Lauren Darby, Director of People Ops at The Launch Box. They will discuss best practices in talent acquisition, development, and retention.

Women in Tech Panel:

The Women in Tech panel features product leaders who have spearheaded AI deployment projects in renowned organizations such as HP, Autodesk, and Juniper Networks. Speakers include Ms. Aliza Carpio, Director at Autodesk, Ms. Sheetal, VP of AI Deployments at HP, and Ms. Surbhi Kaul, VP of Global Customer Experience at Juniper Networks. They will delve into the challenges and opportunities for women in technology roles.

Registrations are now open for the upcoming panel discussions:



- Women in Tech: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7170852262444036096/comments/

- People & Talent: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7170894626961211392/comments/

- CEO Panel: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7170524650366550016/comments/



"We are thrilled to launch the Empower Her Leadership Panel Talk Series, featuring remarkable women leaders who are driving innovation and transformation across industries," said Aishwarya Singh, Head of Strategic Projects at HireQuotient. "These panel discussions offer a unique opportunity for professionals to gain valuable insights, network with industry experts, and contribute to meaningful conversations on leadership and diversity."

HireQuotient will continue to unveil more panels as part of the Empower Her Leadership Panel Talk Series. Stay tuned for updates and join us in celebrating the achievements of women leaders this Women's History Month.



For media inquiries or more information, please contact Aishwarya at aishwarya@hirequotient.com