Ukraine Support Task Force delivers solar panels to Ternopil region

The Ukraine Support Task Force, managed by the Energy Community, has successfully delivered 978 solar panels from the Swiss company Helion to the Ternopil Region of Ukraine.

The solar panels will be installed on critical municipality buildings, including the local hospital, children’s rehabilitation centre, fresh water supply unit, and sewage treatment plant. This will ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential services for more than 25,000 residents while also enhancing the energy autonomy of critical infrastructure.

The solar panels, with a combined capacity of 315 kW, have been transported from Switzerland to Ukraine through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), with assistance from the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC), the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, and Germany.

Established in early March 2022, the Ukraine Support Task Force supports Ukraine by assisting the door-to-door delivery of specialised energy equipment, fuels and materials needed to repair infrastructure damaged during the war. To date, It has facilitated 138 in-kind donations and delivered over 5,400 tons of energy-related equipment from 100 donors across 24 countries.

