EU and Soros Foundation Moldova launch grant programme for energy efficiency in social services

At least 35 grants, amounting to approximately €87,000 each, will be awarded to social civil organisations under a new project in Moldova, co-funded by the European Union.

The grants will be provided to civil society organisations partnering with public authorities to transform spaces where social services are provided into “nearly zero-energy consumption buildings” and for community mobilisation activities.

The ‘Local Partnerships for Energy Efficiency in Social Services’ project has a total budget of over €4.8 million, of which the European Union allocated about €4.3 million, and more than €500,000 is the co-financed amount by the Soros Foundation Moldova.

The project is implemented by the Soros Foundation Moldova in partnership with IP Keystone Moldova and the Association of Social Innovation Fund of Moldova (FISM), for 36 months starting from February 2024.

The overall objective of the project is to empower civil society organisations (CSOs) in the social domain to become strong pillars in social policy dialogue and in building inclusive communities for vulnerable groups.

“The ultimate beneficiaries of this project will be the people who need our support the most today. Thanks to this project, the rooms where social services are provided will be modernised to ensure a high level of energy efficiency, and the funds saved can be reinvested in the broader development of social services,” said Jānis Mažeiks, the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova.

