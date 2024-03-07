St. Helen School Invites Families to Open House on March 24th, 2024
This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to learn more about our commitment to academic excellence, spiritual development, and a well-rounded education.”NEWBURY, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Helen School, a leading private K-8 Catholic school located at 12060 Kinsman Rd, Newbury, OH 44065, is pleased to announce its upcoming Open House event on March 24th, 2024, from 12:00pm to 2:00 PM. Prospective students, parents, and community members are invited to explore the school's facilities, meet dedicated faculty members, and discover the exceptional academic programs offered.
— Principal Steve Martin
This Open House provides a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the warm and nurturing faith-focused environment that St. Helen School has been fostering for years. Guests will have the chance to tour the campus, including classrooms, labs, and the Church. The school's dedicated faculty will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the curriculum, and share insights into the distinctive educational approach that sets St. Helen School apart.
St. Helen School is also announcing an exciting initiative aimed at making quality education accessible to all families. All families will be recipients of scholarships, effectively reducing the tuition commitment to an unprecedented $0.
Event Details:
Date: March 24th, 2024
Time: 12:00pm – 2:00 PM
Location: St. Helen School, 12060 Kinsman Rd, Newbury, OH 44065
"We look forward to welcoming the community to our Open House and showcasing all that makes St. Helen School so special," said Steve Martin, Principal of St. Helen School. "This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to learn more about our commitment to academic excellence, spiritual development, and a well-rounded education."
Prospective students and their families are encouraged to attend this Open House to discover the many advantages of St. Helen School’s Catholic education. For more information about the event, please contact the school office at (440) 564-7125 or visit the school's website at st-helen-school.com.
About St. Helen School:
St. Helen School offers a rigorous academic curriculum infused with Catholic values, providing students with a strong foundation for success in both their academic and spiritual lives. The school's commitment to fostering a sense of community, respect, and service is evident in every aspect of its programs.
