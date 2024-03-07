Chairman of the Office Confirmed Anticompetitive Conduct of Meal Voucher Issuers, but Fine Shall Be Reconsidered

2023-10-31

Petr Mlsna, Chairman of the Office for the Protection of Competition (hereinafter referred to as “the Office”), confirmed the conclusions of the first-instance decision on the anticompetitive conduct of Sodexo Pass Czech Republic a.s., Edenred CZ s.r.o. and Up Czech Republic s.r.o., due to which customers could use a maximum of 5 paper meal vouchers for purchases in retail chains in the period from 2004 to 2018.

However, in the context of the high standards set by the administrative courts, he clarified the legal assessment in some parts of the decision. In the part concerning the imposition of the fine, which was set at CZK 279,152,000, he cancelled this part of the first-instance decision and returned the case to the first instance for reconsideration because of certain formal shortcomings. The Office will therefore reconsider the amount of the fines which shall be imposed.

23/153 – R133/2022