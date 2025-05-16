Annual State Aid Conference in Brno – 11–12 June 2025

2025-05-16

The State Aid Conference, organised in Brno by the Office for the Protection of Competition, will take place this year on 11 and 12 June 2025. Registration is already open.

A wide range of topics and speakers from both the Czech Republic and abroad are planned. The conference will be opened by Petr Mlsna, Chairman of the Office for the Protection of Competition. The opening panel will feature Koen Van de Casteele, Director of the General State Aid Policy and Enforcement Unit at the European Commission’s DG Competition, who will speak about the latest developments in state aid policy and the European Commission’s action plans aimed at strengthening the EU’s competitiveness. Further contributions on this topic will be made by Petr Solský, Vice-President of the Office, and Tomáš Juhás, Director of the European Affairs and Internal Market Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The remainder of the first day will focus on topics such as preparing land for investment projects, brownfield redevelopment, and available support mechanisms for investors. Speakers in this panel will include Zbyněk Pokorný, Chairman of the Board of the State Investment and Development Company; Bohumil Šmucr, Director of the Structural Funds and Project Management Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade; and Michal Kadera from Škoda Auto. Libuše Bílá, Head of the State Aid Department at the Office for the Protection of Competition, will also take part.

Afternoon sessions will be dedicated to support for research, development and innovation. Speakers will include Koen Van de Casteele from the European Commission, Martin Bunček, Director of the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic, and Milan Bumbálek, an independent expert in state aid.

The first day will conclude with a presentation of selected cases from the decision-making practice of EU institutions, presented by Michael Kincl of the Supreme Court of the Czech Republic, alongside legal experts Anna Cervanová and Petr Kadlec.

The second day of the conference will focus on a range of practical and specialist topics, including new regulations in the transport sector, de minimis aid, the General Block Exemption Regulation (GBER), and procedures for recovering unlawful aid. These topics will be presented by experts from the Office for the Protection of Competition.

