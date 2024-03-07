Economic Experts Shared Their Knowledge with the Employees of the Office for the Protection of Competition

2023-11-23

Last week, the Office for the Protection of Competition (hereinafter referred to as "the Office") organised a lecture on competition economics within the framework of improving the qualification and deepening the education of its employees. The lecturers were Dr. Vitaly Pruzhansky and Dr. Iestyn Williams from the consulting company RBB Economics, which has been working in this field for a long time.

The first part of the lecture focused on the issue of defining the relevant market and assessing market power. Both lecturers concentrated mainly on the description and use of quantitative and qualitative methods and supplemented their explanations with examples of practical application of these methods.

The second part of the lecture was devoted to a case study on the merger between Grand Vision and EssilorLuxottica, which was investigated by the European Commission. This was a vertical merger in the sector of manufacturing and sales of optical products (mainly spectacles and lenses), which was cleared by the European Commission with commitments. The speakers focused on the analysis and quantification of the impact of the merger on competition and presented various analytical techniques that could be used for this purpose.

There was also an opportunity to ask questions after both parts of the lecture, in which the lecturers answered a number of questions from the participants and responded to their observations on the issues discussed.

Press Unit of the Office for the Protection of Competition

23/171