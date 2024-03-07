VCI GLOBAL IS POSITIONING THEMSELVES FOR FUTURE GROWTH
VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an emerging growth company primarily engaged in offering consulting and technology services. It is a relatively young but rapidly growing firm. Based in Malaysia, the firm mainly operates through two key segments, capital markets consulting and advisory and providing technology solutions.
Its business strategy advisory and consulting segment includes services ranging from IPO solutions and investor relations to boardroom strategies and merger and acquisition consultancy. On the other hand, its technology segment offers digital and software development services to enhance the competitiveness of its clients in the global market. Meanwhile, VCI Global Limited is also helping top builders in the Middle East and Asia, assisting them with its in-depth market research that helps them to successfully execute their projects.
Recent Developments
VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) stock has stayed mostly volatile since making its debut on the Nasdaq last year in April. However, things have started to look more stable for the stock lately after the company inked several notable agreements that have the potential to generate significant revenue.
For instance, Wootzano Limited recently hired VCI Global Limited as the sole distributor of its flagship Avarai robotic packing systems across Malaysia. VCI will provide its business development and advisory services for the deployment of Avarai robots. VCI expects to deploy around 10,000 Avarai robots by 2030. As a part of the deal, Wootzano will offer priority supply and pricing terms to VCI.
Meanwhile, VCI Global is also doing well in terms of IPO consulting. Last month, food and beverage company Reveillon Group appointed VCI as its IPO consultant. VCI is expected to produce revenue in the range of $4 to $8 million from the agreement.
Earlier this year, Singapore-based Fin-MedTech Medical Group also hired VCI Global as its IPO consultant. According to the terms of the agreement, VCI will receive payment in stock throughout the engagement period. Moreover, it is expected to bring in revenue of up to $8 million from its consultancy services, subject to the final IPO valuation of Fin-MedTech Medical.
Among other key developments, VCI Global partnered with Microsoft Azure OpenAI services last year to provide software for developing next-generation innovative tools like GPT-4. Back then, VCI said that it would use Azure OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI technology for its upcoming projects.
How Does VCI Global Make Revenue?
The Malaysian-based consulting firm bills their clients through cash and in shares of the listing entity in addition to a cash fee. So, overall, it charges clients a service fee for its IPO consultancy service. Like its cash model, it also receives percentage of the overall ordinary shares of the listing entity before the execution of the IPO as a success fee. Meanwhile, VCI charges clients a retainer fee on a monthly basis for offering investor relation services.
Moving on to the technology consultancy fee, the company charges its clients as per predetermined fee subject to the value, complexity, and required IT resources. VCI also offers customized programs and software designed as per the needs of the clients on a cash-term basis.
Similarly, in real estate, VCI bills clients as per predetermined fee subject to the nature and complexity of the project.
Can VCI Global capitalize on the growing global consulting market?
The global consulting market is anticipated to generate revenue of around $111.4 billion in 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent between 2023 and 2032. The emerging players, including VCI Global Limited (VCIG), will certainly enjoy a notable chunk of this revenue.
VCI Global is undoubtedly undervalued, and its stock price is expected to improve in the near future, particularly considering its revenue model and recent consulting agreements.
About VCI Global Limited
For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/
