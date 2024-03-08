Human Capital Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Human Capital Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The human capital management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Human Capital Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the human capital management market size is predicted to reach $35.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth in the human capital management market is due to the integration of robotic process automation (RPA). North America region is expected to hold the largest human capital management market share. Major players in the human capital management market include Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Paycom Software Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Microsoft Corporation.

Human Capital Management Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Site: Small And Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Telecom And IT, Consumer Goods And Retail, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global human capital management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Human capital management (HCM) refers to the process of hiring people, managing workforces effectively, and optimizing productivity. This helps to transform the traditional administrative functions of human resources and to hire the right people. Human capital management is used for strategic planning and operations of human resources departments, including recruiting, payroll, compensation, training, and performance management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Human Capital Management Market Characteristics

3. Human Capital Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Human Capital Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Human Capital Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Human Capital Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Human Capital Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

