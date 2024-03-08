Geospatial Solutions Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Geospatial Solutions Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Geospatial Solutions Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the geospatial solutions market size is predicted to reach $1009.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.
The growth in the geospatial solutions market is due to growing research activities regarding space and earth and continuous investments in research activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest geospatial solutions market share. Major players in the geospatial solutions market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation.
Geospatial Solutions Market Segments
1. By Solution Type: Hardware, Software, Service
2. By Technology: Earth Observation, Scanning, Other Technologies
3. By Application: Surveying and Mapping, Geovisualization, Planning and Analysis, Land Management, Other Applications
4. By End-User: Utility, Business, Transportation, Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructural Development, Other End-Users
5. By Geography: The global geospatial solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The geospatial solutions are solutions used to collect, store, manage, and organize data pertaining to geographic information such as zip codes, addresses, or latitude and longitude coordinates of a location. It uses data collected by satellites, digital and analogue maps, and aerial and street imagery.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Geospatial Solutions Market Characteristics
3. Geospatial Solutions Market Trends And Strategies
4. Geospatial Solutions Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Geospatial Solutions Market Size And Growth
……
27. Geospatial Solutions Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Geospatial Solutions Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
