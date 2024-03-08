Freight Forwarding Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the freight forwarding market size is predicted to reach $254 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the freight forwarding market is due to growth in international trade volumes. North America region is expected to hold the largest freight forwarding market share. Major players in the freight forwarding market include Savino Del Bene S.p.A., A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, DHL Global Forwarding.

Freight Forwarding Market Segments

• By Services: Transportation And Warehousing, Packaging And Documentation, Insurance, Value-added Services

• By Logistics Model: First Party Logistics, Second Party Logistics, Third Party Logistics

• By Mode of Transport: Air Freight Forwarding, Ocean Freight Forwarding, Road Freight Forwarding, Rail Freight Forwarding

• By Customer Type: B2C, B2B

• By Application: Industrial And Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Military, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global freight forwarding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Freight forwarding refers to logistics planning, coordination, and flow of shipment for the movement of goods throughout international borders. The freight forwarder carries out freight rate negotiations, customs documentation, container tracking, and freight consolidation. Freight forwarding involves the international movement of goods via single or multiple carriers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Freight Forwarding Market Characteristics

3. Freight Forwarding Market Trends And Strategies

4. Freight Forwarding Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Freight Forwarding Market Size And Growth

……

27. Freight Forwarding Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

