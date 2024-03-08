Global Fleet Management Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Fleet Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Fleet Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the fleet management market size is predicted to reach $36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.
The growth in the fleet management market is due to the increasing demand for commercial vehicles. Europe region is expected to hold the largest fleet management market share. Major players in the fleet management market include Verizon Connect, Trimble Inc., Samsara Networks Inc., Donlen Corporation, TomTom International BV, Geotab Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd.
Fleet Management Market Segments
• By Component: Solutions, Services
• By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, Railway, Watercraft
• By Industry: Retail, Government, Transportation And Logistics, Automotive, Other Industries
• By Communication Technology: GNSS (Satellite), Cellular System
• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud
• By Geography: The global fleet management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Fleet management is an administrative strategy that allows businesses to organize and coordinate commercial vehicles to enhance productivity, cut expenses, and comply with government laws. Fleet management help to reduce costs, enhance business' operational efficiency and implement compliance within whole fleet.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Fleet Management Market Characteristics
3. Fleet Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Fleet Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Fleet Management Market Size And Growth
……
27. Fleet Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Fleet Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
