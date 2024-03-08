Global Gummy Vitamins Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Gummy Vitamins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The gummy vitamins market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the gummy vitamins market size is predicted to reach $11.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The growth in the gummy vitamins market is due to the increasing vegan population. North America region is expected to hold the largest gummy vitamins market share. Major players in the gummy vitamins market include Church & Dwight Co Inc., Unilever PLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sirio Pharma Co., Hero Nutritionals LLC.

Gummy Vitamins Market Segments

• By Product Type: Single Vitamin, Multi-Vitamin, Probiotics

• By Source: Plant, Animal

• By End User: Adult, Children

• By Sales Channel: Hypermarket, Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales Channel, Other Sales Channel

• By Geography: The global gummy vitamins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gummy vitamins refer to a variety of flavors, colors, and forms of chewable vitamins with a texture and flavor that are comparable to gummy candies. They are among the most widely used kinds of vitamins. Children and adults who dislike taking pills may find these vitamins appealing.

