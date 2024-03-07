Rail Cybersecurity USA Conference Features Industry Leaders and Cybersecurity Experts

Rail Cybersecurity USA: The Leading North American conference for Railway security

The Rail Cybersecurity USA Conference brings together C-level rail industry professionals, cybersecurity experts, and technology enthusiasts.

'The Rail Cyber Summit goes from strength to strength each year. It is really the only event where the whole market is represented'” — Rail Cybersecurity UK EU attendee

CELEBRATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4th Annual Rail Cybersecurity USA Conference Returns to Celebration, Florida, Featuring Industry Leaders and Cybersecurity Experts

The Rail Cybersecurity USA Conference is set to return for its fourth consecutive year, bringing together C-level professionals from the rail industry, cybersecurity experts, and technology enthusiasts. This premier event will take place at the Mystic Dunes Hotel in Celebration, Florida, on June 11th and 12th, 2024.

The Rail Cybersecurity USA Conference serves as a pivotal platform for industry stakeholders to delve into the latest developments, share invaluable insights, and discuss strategies aimed at enhancing the cybersecurity resilience of rail systems across the nation.

Cyber Senate are pleased to announce an impressive initial lineup of distinguished speakers, attendees can expect to gain unparalleled expertise and knowledge from esteemed professionals in the field:

- Alex Borhani, Deputy CISO, CSX

- Alex Cowan, CEO & Founder, Razorsecure

- Arturo Santos, Information Security Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Architect, Amtrak

- Bruno Corasolla, Global Head of Digital Train, Hitachi Rail

- Charles Salas, Director, Fleet Cyber and Cyber Operations, Amtrak

- Eddy Thesee, Vice President Cybersecurity at Alstom for products and solutions portfolio, Alstom

- Gary Eppinger, Vice President – Technology and Chief Information Security Officer, CSX Transportation

- Gary Hopewell, Cyber Security Advisor, CISA

- Jesse Whaley, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Amtrak

- Josh Russell, Principal Security Architect, CSX Security, CSX

- Justin Smith, Director Cybersecurity Engineering, Amtrak

- Mark Conrad, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, AVP Cyber Defense, Amtrak

- Miki Shifman, CTO and Co-Founder, Cylus

- Tariq Habib, Chief Information Security Officer, State of NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority

- Todd Ellis, Rail Systems Global Lead – Communications, IT Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, Hatch

In addition to the insightful presentations and discussions, the conference offers opportunities for companies to showcase their expertise and solutions through sponsorship. For inquiries regarding speaking engagements or sponsorship opportunities, please contact marketing@cybersenate.com.

Registration for the 4th Annual Rail Cybersecurity USA Conference is now open. Secure your spot today by visiting https://www.cybersenate.com/rail-cybersecurity-usa/registration/.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to network, learn, and collaborate with industry leaders and cybersecurity experts. Join us in Celebration, Florida, on June 11th and 12th, 2024, to shape the future of rail cybersecurity.