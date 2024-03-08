Heavy Duty Engines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Heavy Duty Engines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Heavy Duty Engines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the heavy duty engines market size is predicted to reach $70.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.
The growth in the heavy duty engines market is due to the growing construction industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest heavy duty engines market share. Major players in the heavy duty engines market include Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz, Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Volvo Trucks Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, PACCAR.
Heavy Duty Engines Market Segments
• By Vehicle Class: Class 7, Class 8
• By Horsepower: Below 400HP, 400HP - 500HP, 500HP - 600HP, Above 600HP
• By End-User: Agriculture, Mining, Construction, Transportation and Logistics, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global heavy duty engines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Heavy-duty engines refer to the engines that are used for heavy-duty vehicles. Heavy-duty vehicles usually have a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more, which can be worked only with the help of heavy engines. The heavy-duty engine is used in producing power for heavy engines for many sectors, such as marine, locomotive, and mechanical drive applications and electrical power generation.
