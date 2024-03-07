BWISE Solutions Exclusive Webinar: “Unlocking Efficiency through SAP Business One Integration with WISE WMS™”
Learn about the robust features and capabilities of the WISE WMS™ software and how it complements the power of SAP Business One.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BWISE Solutions, a leading provider of ERP and WMS, announces an exclusive webinar aimed at unlocking efficiency through the seamless integration of SAP Business One with WISE WMS.
The webinar is scheduled to take place on March 21, 2024, PT from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and will be accessible to participants worldwide.
As businesses continue to seek comprehensive solutions to streamline their operations and enhance productivity, the integration of SAP Business One with WISE WMS™ emerges as a powerful combination. BWISE Solutions recognizes the significance of this integration in optimizing warehouse management processes and is proud to present this exclusive webinar.
Register Here
Webinar Details:
- Date: October 26, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.
- Duration: 1 Hour for the webinar | 15 minutes for question and answer
- Platform: Zoom
------------------------------------------------------------------
The webinar will delve into the intricate details of integrating SAP Business One with WISE WMS™, offering attendees valuable insights into:
• Streamlining inventory management processes
• Enhancing order fulfillment accuracy and efficiency
• Improving supply chain visibility and transparency
• Optimizing warehouse operations for increased productivity
• The Power of SAP Business One together with WISE WMS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Featured Speakers:
- Allan Lessing
Vice President of Sales and Operations at BWISE, with a remarkable 30+ years of experience in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), manufacturing, and distribution. Allan’s extensive experience in sales management and operational leadership has proven invaluable in driving growth and optimizing operations at BWISE.
- George Yankovich
Senior SAP Practice Manager/Consultant at BWISE. George has been at the forefront of helping organizations streamline their business processes and optimize their SAP implementations. A true expert in SAP best practices, George has played a pivotal role in optimizing business processes, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring compliance for clients across different industries in North America.
------------------------------------------------------------------
Participation is free, however, registration is required due to limited availability.
About BWISE Solutions:
BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success.
Marketing Team
BWISE Solutions
+1 562-580-1801
email us here
Full Distribution ERP Solution