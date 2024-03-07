OnlineCheckWriter.com Celebrates $70 Billion Milestone

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a B2B payment platform of Zil, announced that it has exceeded $70 billion in processed transactions. OnlineCheckWriter.com swiftly emerged as a premier payment platform within a few years of its inception in 2018, now serving over 900,000 businesses.

Recently, OnlineCheckWriter.com expanded its services by introducing overnight check mailing, drawing the interest of many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) right after its launch. This service particularly appeals to small business owners who previously needed help with expensive payment methods. The platform now offers various cost-effective solutions for securely mailing checks, including options like First Class Check Mailing for $1.25, First Class USPS Canada for $2.99, First Class with Tracking for $6.99, Priority Mail Through USPS for $11.99, Express Mail USPS for $34.99, FedEx Overnight USA for $24.99, and FedEx Overnight Canada for $29.99. Additionally, the platform offers recurring mail check payments for all these categories, enabling businesses to handle bill payments efficiently.

The latest upgraded cloud banking service of OnlineCheckWriter.com empowers businesses to streamline payment processes. The SaaS fintech platform aims to revolutionize financial management for businesses. Users can conveniently open US accounts remotely without needing a physical presence, create virtual cards, and initiate international wire transactions effortlessly.

OnlineCheckWriter.com also provides a white-label feature that empowers businesses to establish their brand without building everything from scratch, giving them a competitive advantage in the market. The platform enables businesses to leverage a trusted partner's expertise, infrastructure, and resources to develop and offer new products or services. Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com and Zil US (Zil Banking), offers a comprehensive financial platform for businesses. OnlineCheckWriter.com provides diverse payment options like ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet transfers, QR code payments, and checks. It seamlessly integrates with popular accounting and payroll software, streamlining transactions for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. OnlineCheckWriter.com's White-Label Service provides businesses multiple payment options for a smooth and personalized customer experience. It encompasses all the features and payment methods available on the platform. By adopting this service, businesses can enhance their brand image, foster customer confidence, increase profits, expand effortlessly, and receive dedicated customer support. They can also access advanced financial tools customized to suit their brand's requirements.

OnlineCheckWriter.com is expanding worldwide, emphasizing innovation and enhancing services to cater to the diverse financial requirements of businesses globally. With integration into 22,000+ banks and financial institutions, it streamlines payment account management and transactions for users. The platform offers a mobile app downloadable from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store for Android and Apple users that is accessible via mobile.

