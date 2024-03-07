St Kitts and Nevis launches flagship Transwater Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis launched the Project Preparation Facility stage (PPF) of the flagship ‘SKN TransWater Project’ as a key element of efforts to achieve the Sustainable Island State agenda and the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) agenda. The PPF launch took place during a ceremony held on March 05 at the CUNA Conference Center.

The SKN Transwater Project, a collaborative effort between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), is a comprehensive climate-resilient development initiative.

The initiative aims to revolutionise water delivery by enhancing the supportive framework for low-carbon, climate-resilient water supply. The project also focuses on minimising non-revenue water and integrating low-carbon, climate-resilient water supply systems into mainstream practices.

During his presentation at the project launch, the Minister with responsibility for Water and Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard explained that, “Although we are only at the project preparation facility stage, which we will see the rollout of feasibility studies, environmental and social impact studies, stakeholder and gender studies over the coming months, we anticipate that this project can move to full approval and the commencement of the implementation by the end of 2025.”

Minister Maynard also stated that the studies initiated at the project’s launch will play a crucial role in gathering the necessary data for establishing a comprehensive and well-thought-out medium-term investment programme for water resources.

He also welcomed the support of the GCF for the continued formulation and rollout of the Transwater Project. “I express immense appreciation on behalf of the entire government for the ongoing commitment of the GCF Secretariat, the GCF Caribbean Regional Team, and especially the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (5 Cs), who will continue to be our delivery partner on this important initiative in the coming years,” said Honourable Konris Maynard.