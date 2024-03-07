ECSC Launches Pilot Project to Prepare Electronic Transcripts of Court Proceedings

(Press release) On Friday, March 1st, 2024, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) hosted a small ceremony to advise of a pilot project being conducted with the High Court in St. Kitts & Nevis to introduce software to convert the audio recordings of court proceedings

to text while the matters are being heard in court. This new software uses Artificial

Intelligence (AI) driven technology to automatically generate a text file of the transcript of

the court proceedings.

The introduction of this software is expected to significantly reduce the time it will take for

the court to prepare and make the official transcript of the court proceedings available to

case parties after a trial is concluded. The initiative is being launched as a pilot in the

Civil Court on St. Kitts to allow the ECSC to thoroughly test and evaluate the technology

and resolve any issues that could negatively impact its efficient use.

This is a significant development for the ECSC as the efficient production of transcripts

of court proceedings has been an issue in many of the ECSC Member States and

Territories for decades. One of the consequences has been delays in scheduling matters

on appeal and access to justice for those litigants where the transcripts cannot be

prepared promptly.

The product is from the firm “FTR – For the Record”, who has been in the business of

recording court proceedings for several decades. The version of the speech-to-text

software being implemented is the “FTR Justice Cloud”, which converts voice to text and

can produce a text transcript within 10 minutes of the recording being made in the

courtroom. Once the court matter has been concluded, the text file can be forwarded to

a transcriptionist for final editing and formatting.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West

Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The ECSC is a superior

court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which includes

six Independent States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada,

St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three British

Overseas Territories: Anguilla, The Virgin Islands, and Montserrat. The Court has

unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State and Territory.

