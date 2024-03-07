Y2K38 technology invention, speed up any slow computer features, releases satheeshsoft software loginTimer, Soft Cleaner
satheeshsoft releases loginTimer software with the Y2K38 technology invention for tracing computer logins and speeding up slow computers in Soft Cleaner.KOTTAYAM, KERALA, INDIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its robust system, this latest edition effectively resolves Y2K38 issues and functions into 2099 and beyond. so that using Y2K38 technology, calculating future dates is straightforward and simple. Computer users are familiar with Y2K issues; satheeshsoft technology guarantees that users won't experience any Y2K issues with loginTimer in the future. Also, the ability to automatically speed up any slow computer is best for any computer user who has to make their system faster than ever with Soft Cleaner.
loginTimer: It is successfully established that loginTimer is a 32-bit multi-byte exe file. Any computer user who wants to watch who logs into their own system, whether locally or remotely, will find loginTimer to be a very helpful piece of software. It also has their personal log-in information. in order for the administrator to immediately view the private log that the software generates and determine the date, time, and number of logins made by each user each day. The administrator can handle the login information. If any files have been modified previously, they can investigate who made the changes and fix them. This is an additional benefit of the software, which also has the ability to recognize all kinds of logins. Run As Administrator must be launched before the user may activate the software; this also holds true if the software path is modified.
The administrator has access to each computer user's log files, which contain login information. The website of satheeshsoft provides a fully functional trial edition of loginTimer for free download for anybody who are interested in utilizing its capabilities. https://softcleaner.in/y2k38-logintimer-computer-system-login/
Soft Cleaner: Virtual acceleration is always guaranteed on the computer, much like on a smartphone, with extremely low CPU power consumption and excellent performance. It does this by automatically setting the machine to run at its fastest speed just before it starts to slow down.
Soft Cleaner, on the other hand, spares customers from all of these issues. It offers capabilities that automatically speed up computer performance and safeguard the system. It is free, safe, and simple to use. Additional utilities included in this software can all be used with a single click. Additionally, this package includes a few other stand-alone tools including TURBO, sophisticated file and web search engines, and more. Computer networks, personal computers, and businesses can all benefit from the software.
Below are listed a few of the features.
Game Booster, Virus Cleaner, and Default System Optimization.
Once it's been finished using "Virus Cleaner - Game Booster," the automatic memory optimizer will activate.
Specification: This instantly boosts the operating system's processor's precision, responsiveness, and speed as well as memory or RAM performance, computer longevity, CPU utilization reduction, automated game booster, and a number of other cutting-edge, crucial functions to the maximum extent possible. Added an additional automated sophisticated EXTRA BOOST.
Integrated attributes.
Motherboard, OS, Processors, BIOS, and Disk Health Status (The color of the broadcast health status display turns "red" even when there are associated hardware, OS, or BIOS problems. This message was extracted straight from the operating system. The acronym serves as an effective reminder to the user that the specific "issue/issues" was anticipated or really occurred. Close the application, launch it again, and examine the color. Restart the machine and check it again if it's the same. Should the same "red" hue recur, users should speak with a computer specialist. It is always the greatest if normal.
When optimizing from "Virus Cleaner - Game Booster," these combined functions begin by default. Some of them additionally include "Automatic Memory Optimizer." Exceptionally quick, the Automatic Memory Optimizer ensures that the computer functions flawlessly without ever losing speed until user shut it off. secure IP address and privacy on the internet. Instantaneous GPU/CPU/gaming performance boost, optimal FPS, optimal video streaming quality, and the ability to cease intermittent buffering with the current quality settings are all included. Smooth long-term SSD/HDD life.
Verify peripherals with sluggish response times. Boost boot speed and use a patch cleaner. Speed up the transmission of normal upload/download packets over TFTP, SCP, SFTP, and FTP. Reduced number of crashes and errors. greater actual disk space. extremely low overall physical disk use. Turn on all of the system's resources. extremely potent system cleanser. Enhance both the server and client systems. sophisticated integrated features.
It can work with a computer very easily, even if it is compatible with home, client, or server computers. So can run games, browse the Internet, and use high memory and CPU use programs, editors, software development, Visual Studio,.NET, Android Studio, emulators, and IDEs.
Advanced search engine for files and the web.
Web Search.
With combined search engines, it's possible to easily and differently advance the query while accurately exploring the Web (Bing, Google). Instead of slow, standard search results, it has semantic features.
Advanced Search Engine for Files.
Using up to ten distinct keywords, this file search engine is accurate and sophisticated. At least some of the keywords correspond to the actual file names.
Very Advanced Search Engine.
This feature includes the user's optional keywords either with or without them. Someone can access those files by providing certain criteria in case they forget their actual names. Soft Cleaner is available for download at https://softcleaner.in/speed-up-your-computer for those who would like to have the capabilities.
About satheeshsoft Technology: satheeshsoft Technology is always creating very high-quality software and inventions. All satheeshsoft software is always highly secure from any type of virus attack. Viruses cannot attack or enter software programs during runtime or in software raw files. If any virus tries to enter, the software program automatically closes itself. This type of self-standard mechanism has not yet been heard of in other software programs.
