NeoBiotechnologies Unveils Critical Portfolio of Mouse & Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Research & Diagnosis

Leading biotech company launches exclusive license to 10,000 validated antibodies, elevating cancer research efforts worldwide.SAN FRANCISCO, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeoBiotechnologies, a pioneering biotech firm helmed by The Monoclonal Antibody Man - “The MAbMan,” Dr. Atul K. Tandon, PhD, has announced a significant leap forward in cancer research and therapy with its exclusive license to a groundbreaking portfolio of over 10,000 mouse and rabbit monospecific monoclonal antibodies. This extensive collection of validated antibodies marks a pivotal moment in the fight against cancer, offering unparalleled opportunities for advancements in research, diagnostics, and therapeutic potential.
NeoBiotechnologies is at the forefront of innovation in the field of immuno-oncology. The company's portfolio includes key breakthrough monoclonal antibodies such as CA9, CDH16, CDH17, Mesothelin, Uroplakin’s, GDF8 (Growth Differentiation Factor 8) Myostatin, CPA1, ER, PR, HER-2, Ki67, ACTA2 (Smooth Muscle Actin, Leiomyosarcoma Marker), PD-L1, PD1, FABP’s, CELA-3B, GATA-3, CD38, CD7, CD81, Pan-HLA-II, Pan-CK, TRPS1, CPS1, MSH2, MSH6, MLH1, AR, ARG1, MCM’s, Mammaglobin, AMACR, MTAP, MUC1, MUC5AC, PAPP-A, SOX10, GFAP, Pgp9.5, Claudin 18.2, TACSTD2, EpCAM, CD171, GLUT1, Cyclin E, among others, each poised to revolutionize cancer research and diagnosis.
“NeoBiotechnologies is proud to be one of the world's largest commercial banks of unique monoclonal and recombinant antibodies. We strive to better patient outcomes and support critical cancer research with our antibodies,” Dr. Tandon said.
With this announcement, NeoBiotechnologies invites partnerships with diagnostics or pharmaceutical companies, distribution collaborations worldwide, and offers custom or bulk formulations for diagnostics companies developing kits and tests. This significant milestone underscores NeoBiotechnologies' dedication to advancing cancer research and transforming the landscape of cancer treatment on a global scale.
For more information about NeoBiotechnologies and its groundbreaking portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, visit their site at NeoBiotechnologies Monoclonal Antibodies. Join the company in its mission to revolutionize cancer research and therapy and make a lasting difference in the lives of patients worldwide.
About NeoBiotechnologies
